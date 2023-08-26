Advertisement
World News
Aug. 26, 2023 / 3:56 PM

No tritium found in fish after treated Fukushima water release

By Simon Druker
1/2
Fish samples from the ocean around Japan’s Fukushima nuclear complex are registering normal and do not contain radioactive contaminants after the discharge of treated wastewater from the plant, officials said Saturday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Fish samples from the ocean around Japan’s Fukushima nuclear complex are registering normal and do not contain radioactive contaminants after the discharge of treated wastewater from the plant, officials said Saturday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Fish samples from the ocean around Japan's Fukushima nuclear complex are registering normal and do not contain radioactive contaminants after the discharge of treated wastewater from the plant, officials said Saturday.

The Japanese government did not detect any amount of tritium in the first fish samples taken in the water around the damaged plant.

Advertisement

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries tested fish caught within five miles of the discharged water, the Kyodo News Agency reported.

The declaration comes after Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said Friday none of the radioactive element was detectable in seawater samples.

Read More

The company expects to gradually release up to 22 trillion becquerels of tritium per year from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station over the next 20 or 30 years.

Officials on Thursday began releasing treated water from the damaged nuclear plant into the ocean, amid strong environmental pushback from the fishing industry and neighboring countries.

China on Thursday suspended all seafood imports from Japan ahead of the water discharge, citing the possibility of tritium contamination.

The radioactive isotope of hydrogen is considered unstable and radioactive. Tritium occurs naturally but can also be produced as a byproduct of nuclear reactors.

Advertisement

The United Nations nuclear watchdog has said the procedure aligned with global safety standards.

Groundwater around the stricken nuclear facility has been contaminated since a catastrophic explosion crippled the site in March 2011.

Testing is taking place within a 25-mile radius of the water discharge site.

More than 1 million tons of water have already been stored for treatment and eventual discharge.

Last year, Tokyo Electric said it would raise seafood at the Fukushima site in order to dispel rumors about contamination.

Officials will continue measuring tritium levels in both water and fish each time treated wastewater from the Fukushima plant is released into the ocean.

Latest Headlines

12 dead, dozens injured in Madagascar stadium stampede
World News // 4 hours ago
12 dead, dozens injured in Madagascar stadium stampede
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- At least 12 people are dead and dozens more are injured after getting caught up in a stampede in Madagascar during the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games, officials said.
U.S. Joint Chiefs' Gen. Milley cites Ukrainian counteroffensive 'breakthrough'
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Joint Chiefs' Gen. Milley cites Ukrainian counteroffensive 'breakthrough'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military forces are making progress in their counteroffensive against Russia on the battlefield, breaking through an important defensive line, according to a top U.S. military official.
British Museum director resigns over missing items
World News // 20 hours ago
British Museum director resigns over missing items
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Hartwig Fischer, the director of the British Museum, said Friday that he's stepping down from his position a week after the announcement that multiple treasures in the institution's collection were missing.
2 Ukrainian officials misappropriated $1.6 million, anti-corruption agency says
World News // 1 day ago
2 Ukrainian officials misappropriated $1.6 million, anti-corruption agency says
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Two high-ranking Ukrainian officials have been embroiled in a corruption scandal as the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky continues its anti-corruption push.
Greek officials say 79 arrested on arson charges over wildfires
World News // 1 day ago
Greek officials say 79 arrested on arson charges over wildfires
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Greek officials said on Thursday that they made 79 arrests connected with alleged arson claims in many of the wildfires that have ravaged the country this summer.
Britain, U.S. believe Yevgeny Prigozhin is dead, U.S. disputes missile claim
World News // 1 day ago
Britain, U.S. believe Yevgeny Prigozhin is dead, U.S. disputes missile claim
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The British and American governments both assess that it is "likely" that Wagner Mercenary Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed when his private plane came down over Russia's Tver region Wednesday.
British energy regulator Ofgem cuts energy bills to lowest since late 2021
World News // 1 day ago
British energy regulator Ofgem cuts energy bills to lowest since late 2021
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- With energy prices lower than year-ago levels, British energy regulator Ofgem on Friday cut its price cap by just over 7% for household bills.
UNICEF: Lack of humanitarian aid leaves Pakistan's children vulnerable after floods
World News // 1 day ago
UNICEF: Lack of humanitarian aid leaves Pakistan's children vulnerable after floods
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An estimated 4 million children in Pakistan remain desperate for humanitarian aid one year after deadly monsoon floods ravaged the country, according to a new report by UNICEF.
Samsung to launch AI-based food platform to help manage meals
World News // 1 day ago
Samsung to launch AI-based food platform to help manage meals
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced Thursday that it will be launching an artificial intelligence-based food platform during the IFA 2023, Europe's largest consumer electronics show that will be held in Berlin early next month
Tokyo Electric Power Company: No tritium detected in ocean after Fukushima water discharge
World News // 1 day ago
Tokyo Electric Power Company: No tritium detected in ocean after Fukushima water discharge
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A day after the Fukushima nuclear power plant began putting treated water into the ocean, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said Friday no tritium was detectable in seawater samples.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Joint Chiefs' Gen. Milley cites Ukrainian counteroffensive 'breakthrough'
U.S. Joint Chiefs' Gen. Milley cites Ukrainian counteroffensive 'breakthrough'
Franklin becomes 2nd hurricane of 2023 season; Fla. officials eye new storm
Franklin becomes 2nd hurricane of 2023 season; Fla. officials eye new storm
British Museum director resigns over missing items
British Museum director resigns over missing items
2 Ukrainian officials misappropriated $1.6 million, anti-corruption agency says
2 Ukrainian officials misappropriated $1.6 million, anti-corruption agency says
MLK family, rights leaders mark 60th anniversary of March on Washington
MLK family, rights leaders mark 60th anniversary of March on Washington
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement