Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Heineken said Friday it has completed the sale of its Russian assets to the Arnest Group, completing its pullout of the country since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The Dutch brewing company said it sold its Russian business for about $1 is expected to experience a $324 million loss in the transaction after beginning its pullout in March 2022 in the face of Western sanctions against Russia because of its war in Ukraine. Advertisement

"We have now completed our exit from Russia," Heineken CEO and Chairman Dolf van den Brink said in a statement. "Recent developments demonstrate the significant challenges faced by large manufacturing companies in exiting Russia.

"While it took much longer than we had hoped, this transaction secures the livelihoods of our employees and allows us to exit the country in a responsible manner."

Heineken said all remaining assets including seven breweries in Russia will transfer to the new owners and the Arnest Group has taken responsibility for the 1,800 former Heineken employees in Russia, giving them employment guarantees for the next three years.

When Heineken started its move out of Russia, it joined more than 300 companies during the same, either by closing stores, reassigning staff or ending their sales of products. Commercial giants like McDonald's, Starbucks and Coca-Cola were all among the departures.

Heineken is one of the globe's largest international brewers with more than 90,000 employees around the world. The company operates breweries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries.