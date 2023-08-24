Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 24, 2023 / 8:39 AM

Qantas Airways attributes record $1.6B profit to 'air travel boom'

By Paul Godfrey
Australia's flag carrier Qantas reported a record $1.6 profit Thursday on a boom in air travel following COVID-19. File Photo by Brent Winstone/EPA-EFE
Australia's flag carrier Qantas reported a record $1.6 profit Thursday on a boom in air travel following COVID-19. File Photo by Brent Winstone/EPA-EFE

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Australia's Qantas Airways said Thursday profits rebounded to $1.6 billion for the first half of the year after racking up $4.5 billion of losses in the previous three years as air travel continued to recover from the empty skies of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results were the fruit of Qantas' strong standing in the industry from its "on-time performance" and low flight cancellation rates, CEO Alan Joyce said in a news release which also announced a $322 million share buyback and orders for 24 new wide-body aircraft.

Advertisement

Qantas said the group's profits were supported by a $644 million recovery plan together with a 132% increase in flying from 2021-22 and a more than doubling of revenue to $12.8 billion, up from $5.9 billion, from strong demand for travel.

"These results show a substantial turnaround in both our finances and service over the past year. Flight delays and cancellations have largely returned to pre-COVID levels and we've shifted from heavy losses to a strong profit and pipeline of investment worth billions of dollars," Joyce said.

Read More

"We safely flew almost 70 billion more seat kilometers and doubled the number of people we carried to 46 million compared to the year before. Travel demand is incredibly robust and we've taken delivery of more aircraft and opened up new routes to help meet it."

Advertisement

Qantas Group's other divisions -- regional carrier QantasLink, budget carrier Jetstar and Qantas Freight -- made strong contributions to the results with flights within Australia contributing more than half of the group's $1.6 billion underlying profit

Qantas' more than 15 million frequent flyers helped its loyalty program to a $298 million profit on revenue of $1.4 billion.

Joyce said data customer satisfaction had improved significantly.

In an effort to keep customers who may balk at how much Qantas is raking in, the airline put 1 million seats to 90 destinations on sale Thursday to coincide with its results announcement.

The orders for 12 Airbus 350 aircraft and 12 Boeing 787 "Dreamliners" were in line with Qantas' commitments to 170 aircraft orders to replace older aircraft in its 336-strong domestic and international fleets.

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Franklin strengthens, heads north after soaking Haiti, DR
World News // 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Franklin strengthens, heads north after soaking Haiti, DR
Tropical Storm Franklin gained strength early Thursday as the slow-moving system made its way toward the north Atlantic after soaking the Dominican Republic.
BRICS invites Saudi Arabia, Iran others to join organization
World News // 1 hour ago
BRICS invites Saudi Arabia, Iran others to join organization
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The five-member BRICS group on Thursday invited oil-producing giant Saudi Arabia and regional rival Iran to join their organization in what is being seen as a challenge to the Western economic powers.
Japan begins releasing treated radioactive wastewater into ocean
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan begins releasing treated radioactive wastewater into ocean
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Japan on Thursday began its planned release of more than 1 million million metric tons of treated radioactive wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.
North Korea again fails to launch spy satellite into space
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea again fails to launch spy satellite into space
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- North Korea failed Thursday to launch a spy satellite into space, its second attempt to launch the reconnaissance orbital amid international condemnation.
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
World News // 18 hours ago
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Wagner Mercenary Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a private jet that crashed in Russia on Wednesday, killing all 10 people aboard, Russian officials said.
Global shipping slows as ships back up at Panama, Turkey choke points
World News // 16 hours ago
Global shipping slows as ships back up at Panama, Turkey choke points
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Global shipping is under strain from congestion at two of the world's busiest waterways.
World's largest floating offshore wind farm starts full service, Norway's Equinor says
World News // 19 hours ago
World's largest floating offshore wind farm starts full service, Norway's Equinor says
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The crown prince of Norway on Wednesday connected the cables to mark the inaugural start of operations at the Hywind Tampen offshore wind farm, which energy company Equinor said is the world's largest.
Putin addresses BRICS summit as Ukrainian forces push into Robotyne
World News // 20 hours ago
Putin addresses BRICS summit as Ukrainian forces push into Robotyne
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the BRICS summit Wednesday as Ukrainian forces pushed south into Robotyne, potentially paving the way to the city of Melitopol.
17 killed in Indian bridge construction collapse, more feared trapped
World News // 22 hours ago
17 killed in Indian bridge construction collapse, more feared trapped
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- At least 17 workers were killed Wednesday and dozens of others may be trapped in a railway bridge collapse in northeast India.
Russian general close to Wagner Group removed from post
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian general close to Wagner Group removed from post
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The former head of Russian forces in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, was relieved of his duties as chief of Russia's Air Force because of his alleged close ties to Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
4 dead, including gunman, in mass shooting at Southern California biker bar
4 dead, including gunman, in mass shooting at Southern California biker bar
Rudy Giuliani among 9 defendants in Georgia election conspiracy case to surrender
Rudy Giuliani among 9 defendants in Georgia election conspiracy case to surrender
With stakes high and Trump missing, Republican presidential hopefuls debate
With stakes high and Trump missing, Republican presidential hopefuls debate
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement