Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 23, 2023 / 3:59 PM

Global shipping slows as ships back up at Panama, Turkey choke points

By Patrick Hilsman
Hundreds of ships are stuck queuing for the Panama Canal, while the Bosporus and the Dardanelles have been closed to shipping because of ongoing wildfires in Turkey. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy
Hundreds of ships are stuck queuing for the Panama Canal, while the Bosporus and the Dardanelles have been closed to shipping because of ongoing wildfires in Turkey. File Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Global shipping is under strain from congestion at two of the world's busiest waterways.

Hundreds of ships are stuck queuing for the Panama Canal, while the Bosporus and the Dardanelles have been closed to shipping because of ongoing wildfires in Turkey.

Advertisement

Drought conditions have made it harder for ships to transit the Panama Canal, making on their way to final destinations.

The Panama Canal uses fresh water to fill locks to allow ships to transit and normally dumps the water into the ocean afterwards, but drought has led authorities to try and recycle lock water, and authorities have limited the number of ships transiting daily to 32 down from 36.

Additionally, the lack of sufficient rainwater has led to shipping companies paying extra fees to transit the canal, forcing some shipping companies reportedly to redirect their vessels to avoid longer delays.

Panama is reportedly on track to lose up to $200 million because of the delays.

Some ships are expected to take weeks to transit the canal and the delays pose the risk of increasing food and fuel prices in various parts of the world.

Meanwhile, hundreds of cargo transport ships were left waiting to cross the Bosporus and Dardanelles straights as Turkey closed the passages to make it easier for aircraft fighting local wildfires to operate.

Advertisement

Mustafa Can, the chairman of the Turkish shipping company Transbosphor, said about 300 ships were waiting to cross, according to Bloomberg News.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
World News // 3 hours ago
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Wagner Mercenary Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a private jet that crashed in Russia on Wednesday, killing all 10 people aboard, Russian officials said.
Tropical Strom Franklin dumps heavy rains on Dominican Republic
World News // 2 days ago
Tropical Strom Franklin dumps heavy rains on Dominican Republic
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Frankly made landfall in the Dominican Republic Wednesday morning and heavy rain is expected to pound the entire island of Hispaniola throughout the day, forecasters said.
World's largest floating offshore wind farm starts full service, Norway's Equinor says
World News // 4 hours ago
World's largest floating offshore wind farm starts full service, Norway's Equinor says
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The crown prince of Norway on Wednesday connected the cables to mark the inaugural start of operations at the Hywind Tampen offshore wind farm, which energy company Equinor said is the world's largest.
Putin addresses BRICS summit as Ukrainian forces push into Robotyne
World News // 5 hours ago
Putin addresses BRICS summit as Ukrainian forces push into Robotyne
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the BRICS summit Wednesday as Ukrainian forces pushed south into Robotyne, potentially paving the way to the city of Melitopol.
17 killed in Indian bridge construction collapse, more feared trapped
World News // 6 hours ago
17 killed in Indian bridge construction collapse, more feared trapped
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- At least 17 workers were killed Wednesday and dozens of others may be trapped in a railway bridge collapse in northeast India.
Russian general close to Wagner Group removed from post
World News // 7 hours ago
Russian general close to Wagner Group removed from post
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The former head of Russian forces in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, was relieved of his duties as chief of Russia's Air Force because of his alleged close ties to Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Australian prosecutor drops dog smuggling case against Amber Heard
World News // 8 hours ago
Australian prosecutor drops dog smuggling case against Amber Heard
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- American actor Amber Heard will face no further legal action over illegally smuggling her two dogs into Australia in 2015, authorities said.
South Korea arrests man who traveled 190 miles from China by jet ski
World News // 12 hours ago
South Korea arrests man who traveled 190 miles from China by jet ski
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A man believed to be a Chinese dissident in his 30s has been arrested on charges of attempting to smuggle himself into South Korea after making journey across the Yellow Sea from his native country by jet ski.
PARLACEN expels Taiwan in favor of China
World News // 17 hours ago
PARLACEN expels Taiwan in favor of China
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Central American parliamentary body has canceled Taiwan's observer state status in favor of awarding the position to China, sparking outrage from Taipei and U.S. lawmakers while attracting praise from Beijing.
Pakistan army rescues 8, including kids, from cable car dangling 900 feet in air
World News // 1 day ago
Pakistan army rescues 8, including kids, from cable car dangling 900 feet in air
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Pakistani military rescued six children and two adults from a disabled cable car perilously hanging 900 feet in a mountainous region of Pakistan on Tuesday as night fell.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six of 19 defendants in Georgia Trump election conspiracy case surrender
Six of 19 defendants in Georgia Trump election conspiracy case surrender
Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
Flooding at Grand Canyon forces road closures, evacuations
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin listed on plane that crashed in Russia
2 Trump aides at Mar-a-Lago gave false testimony in documents probe, court papers say
2 Trump aides at Mar-a-Lago gave false testimony in documents probe, court papers say
Federal court rules in favor of Michigan man who refused to host same-sex weddings
Federal court rules in favor of Michigan man who refused to host same-sex weddings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement