Tropical Storm Franklin could bring as much as 15 inches of rain to parts of the island chain in the Caribbean. Image courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Franklin was nearing the south coast of the Dominican Republic early Wednesday, threatening to bring heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding to the Hispaniola island. In its 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center located the storm about 120 miles southwest of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The forecasters said the system was packing sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving north at 10 mph.

"The center of Franklin is expected to cross the island of Hispaniola today and emerge over the southwestern Atlantic waters later today or tonight," it said.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire northern and eastern coast of the Dominican Republic as well as the entire southern coast of Haiti from Anse d'Hainault to the Dominican Republic border, as well as the Turks and Caicos Islands.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the watch area within 12 to 24 hours.

Rainfall could be excessive at times, with between 6 and 15 inches possible, forecasters warned.

"Heavy rainfall and potentially life-threatening flash flooding likely over Hispaniola," it warned.

Franklin is one of four storms to develop this week into a named system during what so far has been a quiet Atlantic hurricane season.

Franklin became the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season on Sunday. Emily developed early this week just west of the Caribbean islands, but has since dissipated.

Franklin could strengthen after it passes over Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The latest forecast shows Franklin developing into a hurricane by Sunday, when it will be a few hundred miles east of the Bahamas.