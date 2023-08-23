17 killed in Indian bridge construction collapse, more feared trapped

1/2

At least 17 workers were killed Wednesday when an under-construction bridge collapsed in India's Mizoram state. More are feared trapped as rescuers work to find them. Pictured is a suspension bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, India, Oct. 31, 2022, that killed 135 people. File Photo by Siddharaj Solanki/EPA-EFE

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- At least 17 workers were killed Wednesday and dozens of others may be trapped in a railway bridge collapse in northeast India. The bridge was under construction. Advertisement

The bridge collapsed around 10 a.m. local time near the Sairang area of Mizoram state according to police.

"Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far... many others are still missing," a police officer said, according to Indian news media.

Rescue operations are underway for the additional workers feared trapped by the collapse.

Prime Minister Narenda Modi said in a statement: "Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected."

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga said on X: "In an unfortunate incident during bridge work by contractor a girder has fallen down in Bhairbi-Sairang new line project in the state of Mizoram...High level inquiry committee has also been constituted to investigate the matter."

"Shocked to learn about the tragic collapse today of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram, leading to loss of lives of several site workers, including some belonging to our Malda district," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement. "Have instructed my chief secretary to coordinate with Mizoram administration at once for rescue/ assistance operations."

In November 2022, a bridge collapse in India's Morbi, Gujarat area killed 135 people in one of the worst infrastructure accidents in India's history.