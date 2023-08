Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin addresses his units on May 25, 2023. A general close to him was relieved of his duties by the Russian military on Wednesday. Photo by Press service of Prigozhin/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The former head of Russian forces in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, was relieved of his duties as chief of Russia's Air Force because of his alleged close ties to Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. The move is the latest fallout from a short-lived failed military coup in June carried out by the mercenary group that had assisted infighting against Ukraine during the Russian invasion and is now in Belarus. Advertisement

"The ex-commander in chief of the Aerospace Forces of Russia, Sergei Surovikin has now been relieved of his post," the state-run news agency RIA Novosti said on Wednesday. Col. Gen. Viktor Afzalov, chief of the Air Force's general staff, was elevated to acting commander, the outlet said.

RIA Novosti said Surovikin, nicknamed by analysts as "General Armageddon" for his brutality, has been "transferred to another job" and is currently on a "short vacation."

While Russian hardliners have long complained about the ineffective leadership during the Ukrainian invasion, it was Surovikin's ties with Prigozhin and Wagner, particularly during the coup, that led to his downfall.

U.S. officials said in June that Surovikin had advanced knowledge of the failed coup and they were trying to determine if he helped plan it with Prigozhin. Surovikin had been credited with helping shore up defenses across the battle lines after Ukraine's counteroffensive last year.