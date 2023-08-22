Trending
World News
Aug. 22, 2023 / 8:18 AM

Pakistan army attempts to rescue 8 from dangling cable car

By Clyde Hughes

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Eight people were trapped in midair on a broken cable car in Pakistan as Army Special Services raced to rescue them on Tuesday.

Six schoolchildren are among the eight people inside the dangling carriage on a cable in Allai Tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Battagram district. Helicopters from the Pakistan Army Aviation and Pakistan Air Force were taking part in the rescue efforts.

Syed Hammad Haider, a senior provincial official, said the cable car was hanging about 1,000 to 1,200 feet above the ground.

The chairlift hangs above a ravine. One helicopter conducted surveillance to help come up with a rescue plan. Officials said that while it is a delicate operation, they want to move as quickly as possible.

"There is a possibility of bad weather in this area," retired Wing Commander Asim Nawaz said. "It is better if the helicopter is 60 to 80 feet away from the chairlift."

Authorities said that emergency personnel will perform a "sling operation" to save the cable car passengers. That involves hoisting an emergency worker with a sling and approaching the car. The victim is tied with the rescuer or another sling to lift them to safety.

Officials said the helicopter pilot and rescuer have to be careful of downdrafts, air that is deflected toward the ground, which could be produced by the helicopter's propellers.

