World News
Aug. 22, 2023 / 8:14 AM

British intelligence: Ukraine drone strikes against Russian target likely from inside Russia

By Paul Godfrey
A Russian long-range Tu-22 supersonic bomber is engulfed in flames at a military airbase in Novgorod province after an apparent drone attack launched by Ukrainian saboteurs from inside Russia. Photo courtesy Ukraine Weapons Tracker/Twitter
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The destruction of a Russian supersonic bomber more than 400 miles inside Russian territory means it is likely that some of Ukraine's drone attacks against Russian military targets are being launched from Russian soil, Britain said Tuesday.

Russian Defense Ministry claims the attack on the Tupolov-22M3 Backfire long-range bomber at Soltsky-2 Airbase south of St. Petersburg was carried out by copter-style UAVs "added weight" to assessments that Ukraine drone attacks are originating from inside Russia, according to an intelligence update from Britain's Defense Ministry.

"This is at least the third successful attack on Long Range Aviation airfields, again raising questions about Russia's ability to protect strategic locations deep inside the country," the MOD wrote in a social media post.

The attack took place at about 10 a.m. local time on Saturday with the defense ministry saying the incoming UAV was detected and hit with small arms fire before damaging an aircraft, but that nobody had been hurt.

However, the BBC said it had analyzed images posted on social media of a jet aircraft ablaze featuring the unmistakable nose cone of the Tu-22 and that it believes the photos are genuine.

Ukrainian media, citing military intelligence sources, are reporting that the attack damaged a further two aircraft, in addition to the Tu-22, and that it was followed by an attack Monday on Shaykovka airfield in Kaluga Oblast that damaged two bombers.

Claiming the attacks were carried out by "saboteurs working with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate," the reports appeared to confirm the raids were launched from inside Russia.

"These drone operations are coordinated by the Intelligence Directorate and have caused sensitive losses to the enemy in military aviation. And the most important thing is that such planes are no longer produced in the aggressor country," the source was reported as saying.

Monday's attack was carried by Russian media but the reports stated that no aircraft had been damaged.

Moscow has come under attack a number of times in recent weeks from longer-range fixed-wing UAVs it says are launched by Ukraine, but with the Russian capital 400 miles away it is unclear whether the drones were launched from Ukrainian soil or from inside Russia.

Known by Nato as the "Backfire" and widely deployed against Ukrainian cities, the Tu-22M3 has a top speed of Mach 2, or 1,430 mph, and a maximum weapons payload of 26 tons.

