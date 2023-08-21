Advertisement
World News
Aug. 21, 2023 / 10:37 AM

Bernardo Arevalo wins Guatemala election on corruption crackdown vow

By Paul Godfrey
Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo and running mate Karin Herrera join hands in victory in Guatemala City following Arevalo's election win. Photo by Esteban Biba/EPA-EFE
Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo and running mate Karin Herrera join hands in victory in Guatemala City following Arevalo's election win. Photo by Esteban Biba/EPA-EFE

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Bernardo Arevalo, a candidate of Guatemala's center-left Movimiento Semilla party running on an anti-corruption ticket, won a surprise victory in the presidential election in central America's most populous country.

With more than 98% of votes cast in Sunday's runoff ballot counted, Arevalo appeared to have prevailed over the National Unity of Hope party's Sandra Torres, a former first lady pledging medicine price and sales tax cuts, following a strong first-round performance in June.

Advertisement

With full results expected in the next few days, Uruguayan-born Arevalo garnered 58% of the vote, according to electoral authorities, against Torres' 37% in a country with a historically conservative political culture.

Arevalo was congratulated by sitting President Alejandro Giammattei, whose ruling Vamos party shared blame for a delay in certifying the result of the first round due to unsubstantiated fraud allegations that it was involved in promoting.

Read More

"I congratulate all Guatemalans for a peaceful election with only a few isolated incidents," he wrote in a Twitter post Monday.

"I also congratulate Bernardo Arevalo and extend an invitation to start an orderly transition the day after the results are made official."

Arevelo put fighting corruption at the center of his campaign, highlighting the danger to the country's democracy from consecutive scandal-plagued administrations and reverting from groundbreaking anti-corruption efforts to a situation in which prosecutors and judges have been forced to flee abroad.

Advertisement

The president-elect said tackling "political persecution against different types of government employees and people focusing on corruption, human rights and the environment," would be a priority for his administration.

Arevalo's victory is seen as significant for Washington with Guatemala, while among its most loyal allies in Central America, serving as a major contributor to migration into the United States.

The Guatemala-origin population of the United States jumped 336% over the past two decades to 1.8 million in 2021, up from 410,000 in 2000, according to analysis by the Pew Research Center of the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey.

Latest Headlines

'Zero-degree line' rises to record height as heatwave continues in Europe
World News // 30 minutes ago
'Zero-degree line' rises to record height as heatwave continues in Europe
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Switzerland's MeteoSuisse reported Monday that its weather balloon climbed to a record-high 17,400 feet before reaching what it calls the zero-degree
Wind-powered cargo ship starts maiden voyage amid energy transition
World News // 1 hour ago
Wind-powered cargo ship starts maiden voyage amid energy transition
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Shipping firm Cargill on Monday announced the maiden voyage of a new wind-powered cargo vessel that could support a 30% cut in fuel costs and help with decarbonization efforts in the maritime shipping industry.
Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Denmark for F-16s as Russia makes advances in Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Denmark for F-16s as Russia makes advances in Ukraine
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Denmark for the transfer of F-16s in an address to parliament in Copenhagen on Monday while Russian forces made advances in eastern Ukraine.
2 U.S. service members held in Germany after fatal stabbing at carnival
World News // 2 hours ago
2 U.S. service members held in Germany after fatal stabbing at carnival
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Two U.S. military service members were taken into federal custody over the weekend after a 28-year-old man was stabbed to death during a confrontation between at least four people at a carnival in western Germany.
British nurse gets life in prison without parole for death of 7 babies
World News // 3 hours ago
British nurse gets life in prison without parole for death of 7 babies
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deaths of seven babies after 10 families gave wrenching victims' impact statements.
China cuts key prime loan rate but leaves mortgage lending rate on hold
World News // 3 hours ago
China cuts key prime loan rate but leaves mortgage lending rate on hold
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- China announced a surprise split-interest rate decision, cutting the prime loan rate in a bid to stimulate the economy, but left the cost for mortgage lending unchanged.
Pakistan offers compensation to Christian homeowners after religious riot
World News // 3 hours ago
Pakistan offers compensation to Christian homeowners after religious riot
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Pakistan's government will offer financial compensation to Christians whose homes were damaged or destroyed in a religious riot last week.
Tropical Storm Franklin to hit Hispaniola on Tuesday
World News // 8 hours ago
Tropical Storm Franklin to hit Hispaniola on Tuesday
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The rapidly-organized Tropical Storm Franklin appears poised to deliver heavy rain to Hispaniola and Puerto Rico starting Tuesday with sustained winds of about 50 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center on Monday
HRW: Saudi Arabia security forces systematically killing Ethiopian migrants
World News // 5 hours ago
HRW: Saudi Arabia security forces systematically killing Ethiopian migrants
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Ethiopian migrants and asylum seekers have been killed by Saudi border guards while trying to cross into Saudia Arabia from Yemen in a 15-month period from March 2022 to June 2023, Human Rights Watch said.
Hilary batters southern California as a weakened post-tropical cyclone
World News // 4 days ago
Hilary batters southern California as a weakened post-tropical cyclone
(UPI) -- Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall along Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Sunday, bringing the threat of massive flooding to the southwestern United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California
Calif. store owner slain while defending Pride flag; deputies kill armed suspect
Calif. store owner slain while defending Pride flag; deputies kill armed suspect
Emily weakens further as it heads north in the Atlantic
Emily weakens further as it heads north in the Atlantic
3 dead, 6 injured in Seattle hookah lounge shooting
3 dead, 6 injured in Seattle hookah lounge shooting
Netherlands, Denmark to provide F-16s to Ukraine
Netherlands, Denmark to provide F-16s to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement