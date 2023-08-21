Advertisement
World News
Aug. 21, 2023 / 8:46 AM

British nurse gets life in prison without parole for death of 7 babies

By Clyde Hughes
British nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deaths of seven babies. File Photo courtesy of Cheshire Police
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deaths of seven babies after 10 families gave wrenching victims' impact statements.

In pronouncing the sentence at the Manchester Crown Court, Justice James Goss said Letby killed the babies she cared for with "premeditation, calculation and cunning" precision.

Letby was found guilty of not only the murder of the seven babies but the attempted murder of six more infants, in the most prolific killing of children in modern British history.

She refused to be present for the sentencing.

"You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies and in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions," Goss said.

Letby, 33, was arrested in 2018 after a yearlong investigation by the Cheshire Police after they were contacted by The Countess of Chester Hospital Foundation Trust in May 2017 about a greater number of infant deaths than normal in its neonatal unit.

"The babies you harmed were born prematurely and some were at risk of not surviving," Goss said. "But, in each case, you deliberately harmed them, intending to kill them. In your evidence, you said that hurting a baby is completely against everything that being a nurse is.

"As, indeed, it should be. You also claimed you never did anything that was meant to hurt a baby and only ever did your best to care for them. That was but one of the many lies you were found to have told in this case."

In one of the morning-long, heart-wrenching testimonies, the father of two triplets whose deaths were tied to Letby said he felt he was "stabbed in the heart" by the news of their passing after initially receiving word that they were doing well.

"Staff told us that their birth was a miracle," said the father, who was not identified. "I spent a brief bit of time holding the boys. We were so excited at how well they were doing and we commented on how identical they were."

He said no one at the hospital could give him an explanation when their condition swiftly worsened.

"It was so distressing," he told the court. "I didn't know what to say ... I felt useless and blamed myself."

