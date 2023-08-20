Netherlands, Denmark to provide F-16s to Ukraine

1/2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to discuss the Netherlands providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Photo courtesy of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense/UPI

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Denmark and the Netherlands confirmed Sunday that they will send F-16s to Ukraine once its pilots are trained and ready. In a press conference with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the jets will be delivered "as soon as possible" following training, The Kyiv Independent reported. Advertisement

"Today we can announce that the Netherlands and Denmark commit to the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force," Rutte said.

In Zelensky's conversation with Rutte, the pair also discussed further upgrading Ukraine's air defense with anti-aircraft missile systems. The F-16s will be used to strengthen Ukraine's growing counteroffensive against Russian invaders.

"We highly appreciate the leadership of the Netherlands in the comprehensive and powerful support for Ukraine," Zelensky said in a statement.

The Dutch government allocated an estimated $130 million assistance package to Ukraine in June. Some of the funding was directed toward repairs to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam which was attacked by Russian forces.

The Danish Defense Ministry followed the Dutch, vowing to donate F-16s to Ukraine's efforts to repel Russia and retake its territories.

"It makes me proud that Denmark, together with the Netherlands, will donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine's freedom struggle against Russia and their senseless aggression," Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said in a statement. "Denmark's support for Ukraine is unwavering, and with the donation of F-16 aircraft, Denmark is now leading the way."

It is not yet certain how many F-16s Ukraine will receive from the Netherlands or Denmark. Zelensky reportedly posted on Telegram that it will receive 42 from the Netherlands.

During the press conference, Zelensky added that Ukraine's goals for peace and recovery of its territories remain, the Spanish news agency EFE reported.