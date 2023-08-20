Japan PM Kishida urges safety ahead of Fukushima radioactive water release

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday urged that the Fukushima nuclear power plant be decommissioned in a safe manner amid lingering concerns over radioactive wastewater.
Kishida visited with plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company chairman Kobayashi Yoshimitsu and other officials to discuss the release of Fukushima's radioactive water. A date for the release has not yet been set, but Kishida is scheduled to meet with cabinet ministers on Tuesday to discuss the timeline, Kyodo News reports.