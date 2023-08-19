Advertisement
Aug. 19, 2023 / 1:11 PM

Seven killed, dozens wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Chernihiv

By Patrick Hilsman

A Russian strike in the center of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv killed seven people and wounded dozens more on Saturday, according to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Interior Ministry/X
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- At least seven people were killed and dozens were wounded Saturday in a Russian missile strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Klymenko wrote in a Telegram post at an "enemy missile" hit the city's cultural center, injuring police and court security personnel among other victims.

"All the necessary services work at the scene of the tragedy and document the consequences of the shelling," he said, adding that a 6-year-old child was among those killed.

"On the spot, the patrolmen tried to help her, but unfortunately, it was not possible to save the child," Klymenko said.

Some 90 people were injured, with 25 people requiring hospitalization, the official reported. The number of those injured in the attack was later raised to 110 by Oleksandr Lomako, the city's acting mayor.

He told the BBC the strike on his town is a "terrorist attack" and "a war crime against civilians," which was apparently targeting a military exhibition at a theater in the city.

"I understand that their aim was a military event taking place in the building of the drama theatre and that it was their target," he said. "But it is clear that the Russians launching those missiles and those giving them orders in the middle of the day to the civilian city realized that the victims will be primarily civilians."

Klymenko said that an an air raid alarm may have saved the lives of many of the people who were present.

"Fortunately, most of the people who were on the street and inside this building, which is several dozen people, were able to go down to the shelter. And this saved [them] from inevitable death," Klymenko said.

The interior minister urged citizens to not ignore air raid alarms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the attack and called for more support for the struggle against Russia.

"This is what it means to live next to a terrorist state. This is what we are uniting the entire world against. Today, a Russian missile hit the heart of Chernihiv. A square, a university, and a theater. Russia turned an ordinary Saturday into a day of pain and loss," Zelensky wrote on X Saturday.

"There are casualties. My condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one. All services are working on the site. Rescuers, police, doctors. I urge the world to stand up to Russian terror. Provide Ukraine with additional tools to safeguard life. For life to win, Russia must lose this war," the president wrote.

