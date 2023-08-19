Advertisement
World News
Aug. 19, 2023 / 12:53 PM

Emergency declared in British Columbia as wildfires threaten thousands

By Simon Druker
1/2
Wildfires in the Pacific Northwest are continuing to grow in British Columbia, forcing thousands of people to leave their homes in several areas of the Western Canadian province. Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service
Wildfires in the Pacific Northwest are continuing to grow in British Columbia, forcing thousands of people to leave their homes in several areas of the Western Canadian province. Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Wildfires in the Pacific Northwest are continuing to grow in British Columbia on Saturday, forcing thousands of people to leave their homes in several areas of the Western Canadian province.

Provincial officials on Friday declared a state of emergency, with dozens of communities falling under evacuation orders or evacuation alerts as of Saturday morning, affecting more than 30,000 people.

Advertisement

The fire situation had "evolved and deteriorated rapidly," they said.

"This year, we're facing the worst B.C. wildfire season ever, Premier David Eby said in a statement on the social media platform X. "Over the past 24 hrs, the situation has evolved rapidly and we are in for an extremely challenging situation in the days ahead. Given these fast-moving conditions, we are declaring a provincial state of emergency."

Smoke from the fires is expected to begin affecting parts of Washington state, increasing in intensity through the weekend, according to the U.S. National Weather Service in Seattle.

Advertisement

There are currently more than 350 wildfires of differing sizes burning across the province, according to the latest update from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Forecasters are not predicting any rain in the region until Tuesday.

Fires in and around the city of Kelowna in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley, located about 250 miles east of Vancouver, have forced the evacuation of the entire University of British Columbia campus there.

The area is a popular tourist destination and fires crossed the massive Lake Okanagan earlier in the week. Officials confirmed Friday the famed Lake Okanagan Resort had succumbed to fire, with photos showing the historic hotel engulfed in smoke and flames.

It's not clear exactly how many structures have been consumed by the flames at this point, but the McDougall Creek wildfire in neighboring West Kelowna is currently burning out of control and measured more than 40 square miles as of Saturday morning.

A wildfire burning province's Fraser Canyon area has forced officials to close a section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

More than 2,500 firefighters are currently working across the province, with crews from Brazil arriving in late July to help support operations.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chinese military hold drills near Taiwan in 'severe warning' after candidate's U.S. stop
World News // 14 minutes ago
Chinese military hold drills near Taiwan in 'severe warning' after candidate's U.S. stop
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Chinese military official announced Saturday they have launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises around the island of Taiwan in wake of Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te's U.S. stopover.
Hacker testifies that Bolsonaro asked him to tamper with voting machines
World News // 1 hour ago
Hacker testifies that Bolsonaro asked him to tamper with voting machines
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wanted to tamper with voting machines, according to testimony from a hacker who accuses the ex-leader of offering him legal immunity for his services.
Los Angeles County residents told to 'prepare now' for tropical storm force winds, rains
World News // 2 days ago
Los Angeles County residents told to 'prepare now' for tropical storm force winds, rains
(UPI) -- As Hurricane Hilary's outer rain bands began to cross southern parts of Baja California late Friday, National Hurricane Center forecasters continued to warn of life-threatening and "potentially catastrophic" flooding.
Europe reaches natural gas storage goals more than two months early
World News // 23 hours ago
Europe reaches natural gas storage goals more than two months early
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- European gas storage levels have reached the target rate of 90% of full capacity more than two months ahead of schedule, the government said Friday.
Mediterranean Sea warming to 'unprecedented' levels amid global heat wave
World News // 1 day ago
Mediterranean Sea warming to 'unprecedented' levels amid global heat wave
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The waters of the Mediterranean Sea have spiked to a record-setting 84 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, a disturbing and growing trend that may be attributed to a changing climate, Jordan's government said.
British nurse found guilty of murder of seven babies
World News // 1 day ago
British nurse found guilty of murder of seven babies
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Nurse Lucy Letby will face sentencing Monday in Britain for murdering seven babies in her neonatal unit and trying to kill six other infants.
Norway makes more strides on offshore storage of greenhouse gas CO2
World News // 1 day ago
Norway makes more strides on offshore storage of greenhouse gas CO2
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Norwegian government said Friday that three energy companies were awarded acreage in the North Sea to store carbon dioxide, a potent greenhouse gas.
U.N. suspends Palestinian refugee camp work due to armed fighters in its facilities
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. suspends Palestinian refugee camp work due to armed fighters in its facilities
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The United Nations Relief Works Agency for Palestinian refugees Friday suspended all its services within the Ain al-Hilweh camp in southern Lebanon over the presence of armed fighters in its facilities.
Canada wildfire evacuation flights continue Friday as noon deadline looms
World News // 1 day ago
Canada wildfire evacuation flights continue Friday as noon deadline looms
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Flights continued Friday to carry residents out of Yellowknife as more than 20,000 Canadians sought to escape wildfires ahead of a noon deadline.
Chinese property giant Evergrande seeks bankruptcy protection in U.S. court
World News // 1 day ago
Chinese property giant Evergrande seeks bankruptcy protection in U.S. court
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Chinese property giant Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy protection in New York in order to buy time while it tries to restructure estimated debts of $300 billion run-up in a 15-year growth splurge
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI looking for missing Proud Boy convicted of Jan. 6 assault on police
FBI looking for missing Proud Boy convicted of Jan. 6 assault on police
Elon Musk says X 'block' feature will be deleted, community note says otherwise
Elon Musk says X 'block' feature will be deleted, community note says otherwise
Matt Gaetz wants to censure judge hearing Trump election subversion case
Matt Gaetz wants to censure judge hearing Trump election subversion case
Europe reaches natural gas storage goals more than two months early
Europe reaches natural gas storage goals more than two months early
Mediterranean Sea warming to 'unprecedented' levels amid global heat wave
Mediterranean Sea warming to 'unprecedented' levels amid global heat wave
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement