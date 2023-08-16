Advertisement
World News
Aug. 16, 2023 / 5:33 PM / Updated at 2:26 PM

Hilary remains on track to deliver tropical-storm force winds, rains to S. California

By UPI Staff
Hurricane Hilary strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm overnight as it threatens Baja California and the southwestern United States. Image courtesy NOAA
Hurricane Hilary strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm overnight as it threatens Baja California and the southwestern United States. Image courtesy NOAA

(UPI) -- Hurricane Hilary remained a "large and powerful" Category 4 storm Friday afternoon even as it slowed slightly, said National Hurricane Center forecasters, who continued to warn of strong wind and flooding rains this weekend for both Baja and southern California.

According to the NHC's 2 p.m. EDT update, maximum sustained winds from the storm were 145 mph. The storm was about 60 miles west-southwest of Socorro Island and 360 miles south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, moving toward the northwest at 10 mph.

Forecasters said they expect the storm to turn north-northwest later today and tonight, pushing Hilary close to the west coast of Baja California Sur this weekend and tropical-storm force conditions for southern California on Sunday.

The storm's weakening remains forecast.

"Hilary is a large and powerful Category 4 hurricane," the center had said Friday morning. "Significant flooding impacts possible across portions of the Baja California Peninsula and the southwestern United States early next week."

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 290 miles," the National Hurricane Center said, adding that the storm has an estimated minimum central pressure is 939 mb.

There have been no changes in watches and warnings since the last NHC advisory. Currently, the center said, a tropical storm warning is in effect on the west side of the Baja California peninsula to Punta Abreojos and on the east side of the Baja California peninsula to Loreto.

Forecasters say Hilary will drop up to 10 inches of rain in some areas as the storm approaches the Baja California peninsula over the weekend with tropical-storm-force winds.

Hilary was expected to produce 3-6 inches of rain throughout portions of the Baja California peninsula through Sunday night, with isolated maximum amounts of 10 inches and locally significant flash flooding possible.

Heavy rainfall of 2-4 inches is also expected to impact the southwestern United States from Friday through early next week. In isolated cases, it could be in excess of 8 inches across southern California and southern Nevada.

Large wave swells generated by Hilary are expected off the southwestern Mexican coast and Baja California over the next few days.

In May, the NHC said it expected a "near-normal" hurricane season," and in June, the Climate Prediction Center said an El Nino weather phenomenon had developed.

