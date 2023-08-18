Canada wildfire evacuation flights continue Friday as noon deadline looms

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Flights continued Friday to carry residents out of Yellowknife as more than 20,000 Canadians sought to escape wildfires ahead of a noon deadline.

About 1,500 people left Yellowknife in airlifts Thursday with a total of 5,000 looking to get out Friday.

The Canadian Armed Forces are coordinating flights to Vancouver for patients and residents of long-term care facilities.

Fifty-five hospital patients and long-term care facility residents arrived in Vancouver Thursday night, and the rest were expected to fly out Friday.

The Government of the Northwest Territories said 21 evacuation flights with nearly 2,000 seats available are scheduled Friday. More flights can be organized for Saturday if needed.

"Many individuals with mobility issues and who are immunocompromised or have a condition that puts them at higher risk of severe outcomes due to smoke were moved up in line, and we would like to thank everyone for their cooperation in making this happen," the Northwest Territories government said in a statement.

Weather delays complicated the evacuation effort.

Private cars began leaving Yellowknife Thursday moving south in long lines as residents unable to leave by private vehicles wait for the evacuation flights.

The government thanked firefighters for efforts to keep the fire away from roads, adding it's still safe for residents who are able to leave by car. But there was just one gas station still open in Yellowknife with others closed due to lack of staff and/or gas shortages.

Yellowknife evacuees who made it out Thursday were relieved and grateful.

Hannah Van Der Wielen was in Yellowknife for a wedding.

"I was eating in the hotel restaurant and I had a feeling like being on the Titanic, from that scene when they're having their fine dining and chaos is breaking out around them," she said. "Going out on the streets felt like a ghost town, very ethereal with the smoke billowing around the streets and nobody out on the streets around, only several cabs were running this morning. Most cabs had already left."

Hundreds of wildfires are burning throughout Canada and have already consumed an area the size of Alabama.

Roughly 20,000 residents in Yellowknife and surrounding areas were ordered to leave Wednesday.

Fire was within 10 miles of Yellowknife Thursday as 236 fires burned in the surrounding territory.