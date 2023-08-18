Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 18, 2023 / 9:33 AM

Canada wildfire evacuation flights continue Friday as noon deadline looms

By Doug Cunningham

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Flights continued Friday to carry residents out of Yellowknife as more than 20,000 Canadians sought to escape wildfires ahead of a noon deadline.

About 1,500 people left Yellowknife in airlifts Thursday with a total of 5,000 looking to get out Friday.

Advertisement

The Canadian Armed Forces are coordinating flights to Vancouver for patients and residents of long-term care facilities.

Fifty-five hospital patients and long-term care facility residents arrived in Vancouver Thursday night, and the rest were expected to fly out Friday.

Read More

The Government of the Northwest Territories said 21 evacuation flights with nearly 2,000 seats available are scheduled Friday. More flights can be organized for Saturday if needed.

"Many individuals with mobility issues and who are immunocompromised or have a condition that puts them at higher risk of severe outcomes due to smoke were moved up in line, and we would like to thank everyone for their cooperation in making this happen," the Northwest Territories government said in a statement.

Weather delays complicated the evacuation effort.

Private cars began leaving Yellowknife Thursday moving south in long lines as residents unable to leave by private vehicles wait for the evacuation flights.

Advertisement

The government thanked firefighters for efforts to keep the fire away from roads, adding it's still safe for residents who are able to leave by car. But there was just one gas station still open in Yellowknife with others closed due to lack of staff and/or gas shortages.

Yellowknife evacuees who made it out Thursday were relieved and grateful.

Hannah Van Der Wielen was in Yellowknife for a wedding.

"I was eating in the hotel restaurant and I had a feeling like being on the Titanic, from that scene when they're having their fine dining and chaos is breaking out around them," she said. "Going out on the streets felt like a ghost town, very ethereal with the smoke billowing around the streets and nobody out on the streets around, only several cabs were running this morning. Most cabs had already left."

Hundreds of wildfires are burning throughout Canada and have already consumed an area the size of Alabama.

Roughly 20,000 residents in Yellowknife and surrounding areas were ordered to leave Wednesday.

Fire was within 10 miles of Yellowknife Thursday as 236 fires burned in the surrounding territory.

Latest Headlines

British nurse found guilty of murder of seven babies
World News // 7 minutes ago
British nurse found guilty of murder of seven babies
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Nurse Lucy Letby will face sentencing Monday in Britain for murdering seven babies in her neonatal unit and trying to kill six other infants.
Norway makes more strides on offshore storage of greenhouse gas CO2
World News // 12 minutes ago
Norway makes more strides on offshore storage of greenhouse gas CO2
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Norwegian government said Friday that three energy companies were awarded acreage in the North Sea to store carbon dioxide, a potent greenhouse gas.
U.N. suspends Palestinian refugee camp work due to armed fighters in its facilities
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. suspends Palestinian refugee camp work due to armed fighters in its facilities
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The United Nations Relief Works Agency for Palestinian refugees Friday suspended all its services within the Ain al-Hilweh camp in southern Lebanon over the presence of armed fighters in its facilities.
Chinese property giant Evergrande seeks bankruptcy protection in U.S. court
World News // 2 hours ago
Chinese property giant Evergrande seeks bankruptcy protection in U.S. court
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Chinese property giant Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy protection in New York in order to buy time while it tries to restructure estimated debts of $300 billion run-up in a 15-year growth splurge
Japan reports more than 1,300 harassment cases in its military
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan reports more than 1,300 harassment cases in its military
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A special inspection report released on Friday said there were 1,325 harassment reports in the Japanese Defense Ministry and Self-Defense Forces but nearly 65% of the victims did not seek help.
Hilary grows into powerful Category 4 hurricane but will weaken
World News // 1 day ago
Hilary grows into powerful Category 4 hurricane but will weaken
(UPI) -- Hurricane Hilary grew into a "large and powerful" Category 4 hurricane overnight as it threatens Baja California and the southwestern United States but is expected to significantly weaken over the weekend.
British retail sales dip as unseasonal July rains, soaring prices keep shoppers away
World News // 4 hours ago
British retail sales dip as unseasonal July rains, soaring prices keep shoppers away
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Poor summer weather and persistently high inflation saw British retail sales relapse in July falling 1.2%, their largest decline since September, according to official estimates published Friday.
South Korea's Mirae Asset acquires Australian robo-adviser Stockspot
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea's Mirae Asset acquires Australian robo-adviser Stockspot
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments said Wednesday that it had acquired Australia's leading robo-adviser Stockspot at $18 million.
Belarus' Lukashenko threatens use of nuclear weapons if faced with 'aggression'
World News // 6 hours ago
Belarus' Lukashenko threatens use of nuclear weapons if faced with 'aggression'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Belarus will respond to "aggression" with nuclear weapons, President Alexander Lukashenko warned in an interview with state-run media, as its NATO neighbors have deployed thousand of troops to their shared borders.
Int'l Chess Federation bans transgender women from competing in competitions for women
World News // 12 hours ago
Int'l Chess Federation bans transgender women from competing in competitions for women
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The International Chess Federation, the governing body for the game, has updated its rules to temporarily ban transgender women from competing in women's events pending further analysis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
Judge formally dismisses tax charges against Hunter Biden
Sweden raises terror threat level to high, citing a 'deteriorating situation'
Sweden raises terror threat level to high, citing a 'deteriorating situation'
New Georgia oversight commission causes concern over political retaliation
New Georgia oversight commission causes concern over political retaliation
Air Force sees blended wing body transport aircraft as way to reduce fuel costs
Air Force sees blended wing body transport aircraft as way to reduce fuel costs
Ex-wife arrested for murder of Microsoft executive
Ex-wife arrested for murder of Microsoft executive
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement