Mexico's resort areas (such as Acapulco, pictured Wednesday) remain on high alert as Hurricane Hilary gains strength in the Pacific. Photo by David Guzman/EPA-EFE

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center said Thursday afternoon Hilary is a Category 2 hurricane and likely will become a major hurricane later in the day as it heads toward Baja California. Forecasters said they expect Hilary to turn toward the northwest Friday morning. Advertisement

In its 2 p.m. ET update, the NHC said Hilary was located about 500 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as it was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The storm, which had been upgraded to a hurricane earlier Thursday, was carrying maximum sustained winds of 105 mph Thursday afternoon, with hurricane-strength winds extending some 70 miles from its center. Tropical storm-force winds reach 275 miles from its center.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Baja California Sur, Mexico, from Cabo San Lazaro southward and from Los Barriles southward.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for north of Cabo San Lazaro to Puerto San Andresito and north of Los Barriles to San Evaristo.

Hilary was expected to produce 3-6 inches of rain throughout portions of the Baja California peninsula through Sunday night, with isolated maximum amounts of 10 inches and locally significant flash flooding possible.

Heavy rainfall of 2-4 inches is also expected to impact the southwestern United States from Friday through early next week. In isolated cases, it could be in excess of 8 inches across southern California and southern Nevada.

Large wave swells generated by Hilary are expected off the southwestern Mexican coast and Baja California over the next few days.

In May, the NHC said it expected a "near-normal" hurricane season," and in June, the Climate Prediction Center said an El Nino weather phenomenon had developed.