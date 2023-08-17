Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 17, 2023 / 11:10 PM

Int'l Chess Federation bans transgender women from competing in competitions for women

By Adam Schrader
The International Chess Federation, the governing body for the game, has updated its rules to temporarily ban transgender women from competing in women’s events pending further analysis. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The International Chess Federation, the governing body for the game, has updated its rules to temporarily ban transgender women from competing in women’s events pending further analysis. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The International Chess Federation, the governing body for the game, has updated its rules to temporarily ban transgender women from competing in women's events pending further analysis.

The organization, known by its French acronym FIDE, quietly updated its handbook this week to state that a player who has changed their gender from male to female "has no right to participate in official FIDE events for women until further FIDE's decision is made."

Advertisement

"Such decision should be based on further analysis and shall be taken by the FIDE Council at the earliest possible time, but not longer than within two years period. There are no restrictions to play in the open section for a person who has changed gender," the handbook reads.

The handbook also notes that a player who holds any women's titles but whose gender has been changed to a man would lose those titles, which will be renewed if the person changes back their gender. Players who changed their gender from male to female can retain their titles.

Read More

FIDE further said it has the right to "inform the organizers and other relevant parties" about a player's gender change to prevent players "from possible illegitimate enrollments in tournaments."

Advertisement

"FIDE recognizes that this is an evolving issue for chess and that besides technical regulations on transgender regulations further policy may need to be evolved in the future in line with research evidence," the handbook reads.

The ban is raising questions about why competitions are separated by gender at all.

The Center for Trans Equality said in a statement posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter that the new policy "relies on ignorant anti-trans ideas" and is "insulting to cis women, to trans women and to the game itself."

"It suggests that males are somehow strategically better," Richard Pringle, a sociology professor at Monash University in Australia told The Washington Post. "It's not just transphobic, it's anti-feminist too."

Pringle added that the ban was "likely a political decision rather than an issue of fairness."

Latest Headlines

Hilary becomes major hurricane, expected to grow to Category 4 storm soon
World News // 1 day ago
Hilary becomes major hurricane, expected to grow to Category 4 storm soon
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- With sustained 120-mph winds, Hilary became a major hurricane in the Pacific on Thursday, National Hurricane Center forecasters said, warning it most likely will grow to a Category 4 storm on Friday.
Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman to possibly meet with UK's Rishi Sunak in fall
World News // 5 hours ago
Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman to possibly meet with UK's Rishi Sunak in fall
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, was invited by the British government on Thursday to visit, reports said.
U.S. approves $3B deal for Israel to sell Arrow-3 missile interceptors to Germany
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S. approves $3B deal for Israel to sell Arrow-3 missile interceptors to Germany
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has given Israel the go ahead for a $3 billion deal to sell the Arrow-3 missile defense system to Germany, Israeli officials said Thursday.
Uganda leader slams World Bank for halting loans after his nation's anti-LGBTQ law
World News // 8 hours ago
Uganda leader slams World Bank for halting loans after his nation's anti-LGBTQ law
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Uganda President Yoweri Museveni lashed out at the World Bank Thursday for suspending loans following his country's enactment of an anti-LGBTQ law that imposes death or life in prison for people who engage in gay sex.
U.S. sanctions Syrian militias and leaders for alleged human rights abuses
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Syrian militias and leaders for alleged human rights abuses
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned two Syrian militias and three of their leaders for alleged serious human rights abuses in the Kurdish Afrin region of the country.
Sweden raises terror threat level to high, citing a 'deteriorating situation'
World News // 13 hours ago
Sweden raises terror threat level to high, citing a 'deteriorating situation'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Sweden Thursday raised its terror threat level from elevated to high, citing a "deteriorating situation" of threatened attacks and a determination that the threat will persist for a long time.
Malaysia charter plane crash kills 10
World News // 13 hours ago
Malaysia charter plane crash kills 10
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A charter plane crashed into a road near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, killing at least 10 people, according to local authorities.
Hyundai to acquire General Motors factory in India
World News // 14 hours ago
Hyundai to acquire General Motors factory in India
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor said Thursday it will purchase from General Motors a factory in Talegon, India, some 720 miles southwest of New Delhi.
World's longest rail tunnel in Switzerland to close for repairs after derailment
World News // 14 hours ago
World's longest rail tunnel in Switzerland to close for repairs after derailment
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Switzerland's Gotthard Base Tunnel, the world's longest rail tunnel, will be closed for months after a derailment, the country's main railway operator SBB said on Wednesday.
New Zealand court finds woman guilty of murdering 3 young daughters
World News // 1 day ago
New Zealand court finds woman guilty of murdering 3 young daughters
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A New Zealand jury found a mother on Wednesday in the 2021 deaths of her three young daughters a month after the family migrated from South Africa.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sweden raises terror threat level to high, citing a 'deteriorating situation'
Sweden raises terror threat level to high, citing a 'deteriorating situation'
Texas woman arrested for threatening judge in Trump Jan. 6 case
Texas woman arrested for threatening judge in Trump Jan. 6 case
New Georgia oversight commission causes concern over political retaliation
New Georgia oversight commission causes concern over political retaliation
Florida judge to hold closed-door hearing in Trump's classified documents case
Florida judge to hold closed-door hearing in Trump's classified documents case
Air Force sees blended wing body transport aircraft as way to reduce fuel costs
Air Force sees blended wing body transport aircraft as way to reduce fuel costs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement