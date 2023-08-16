Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 16, 2023 / 9:43 AM

Bank of Ireland computer error let customers withdraw more money than they have

By Paul Godfrey
Bank of Ireland customers who were able to make "above normal limits" withdrawals of cash for several hours overnight Tuesday after a "technical issue" were warned by the bank that they would have to pay the money back. File Photo by Can Pac Swire/Flickr
Bank of Ireland customers who were able to make "above normal limits" withdrawals of cash for several hours overnight Tuesday after a "technical issue" were warned by the bank that they would have to pay the money back. File Photo by Can Pac Swire/Flickr

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Bank of Ireland customers were able to make large ATM withdrawals of cash that wasn't theirs for several hours overnight after a systems meltdown that also shut customers out of online and mobile app banking.

The country's largest bank took to social media shortly after 11 p.m. local time Tuesday apologizing to customers for a "technical issue that is impacting a number of our services including our mobile app and 365Online," warning that accounts would be reconciled once normal service was restored.

Advertisement

"We would like to remind customers if transferring/withdrawing funds -- including over normal limits -- this money will be debited from their account. We are conscious customers may not be able to check balances but should not withdraw/transfer if they are likely to become overdrawn," BoI said.

However, the bank rejected suggestions it may have been the target of hackers insisting it was an "outage"

Read More

"Please be assured that this was a technical issue and not a cyberattack. We sincerely apologize for the disruption this outage caused," a customer support adviser told one customer.

The bank gave the all-clear a little after 7 a.m. cautioning that payments to accounts overnight may appear throughout the day.

Advertisement

The news saw lines at ATMs across the country, video and photos posted online showed, while the Garda -- the Irish police service -- confirmed some ATMs had seen an "unusual volume of activity.

Fintech provider Revolut said it was investigating reports of large funds transfers into some of its customers' accounts from the Bank of Ireland after posts appeared online from customers saying they were able to move funds to Revolut and then withdraw from an ATM.

The incident comes a week after a major data breach in Northern Ireland after the police service published online the personnel records of its 10,000 policing and civilian staff, which subsequently ended up in the hands of dissident republican paramilitaries.

Latest Headlines

German cabinet approves draft of recreational marijuana law
World News // 10 minutes ago
German cabinet approves draft of recreational marijuana law
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Germany's government Wednesday endorsed a bill legalizing adult recreational marijuana possession, a crucial step toward the Parliament approving legalization of recreational cannabis.
Study: Nations worldwide face 'extremely high water stress' as supply fails to meet demand
World News // 1 hour ago
Study: Nations worldwide face 'extremely high water stress' as supply fails to meet demand
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- More than two dozen countries worldwide experience high water stress, in which a region's water supply is insufficient to meet human demand -- a problem that affects half the global population, according to a new study.
New Zealand woman found guilty of murdering 3 young daughters
World News // 1 hour ago
New Zealand woman found guilty of murdering 3 young daughters
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A New Zealand jury found a mother was found guilty on Wednesday in the 2021 deaths of her three young daughters a month after the family migrated from South Africa.
Russian strikes Ukraine granaries; first ship departs via new transport corridor
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian strikes Ukraine granaries; first ship departs via new transport corridor
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Russian drone raids on Ukraine's southern Odessa region destroyed warehouses and granaries at a grain-handling port on the River Danube, authorities said Wednesday.
South Korea calls on China to stop repatriating North Korean refugees
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korea calls on China to stop repatriating North Korean refugees
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho and other officials called Wednesday for Beijing to refrain from repatriating thousands of North Korean escapees.
Typhoon Lan injures dozens, damages buildings as it departs Japan
World News // 4 hours ago
Typhoon Lan injures dozens, damages buildings as it departs Japan
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Homes were damaged, roads washed away and dozens injured as Typhoon Lan blew through Japan on its way to the Sea of Japan on Wednesday.
British inflation slows to 6.8% on sharp drop in gas and electricity prices
World News // 5 hours ago
British inflation slows to 6.8% on sharp drop in gas and electricity prices
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The falling cost of gas and electricity helped British inflation slow sharply in July to its lowest level since Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, caused prices to skyrocket, but remained at a three-decade high.
U.N. again calls for end of Sudan fighting as crisis 'spirals out of control'
World News // 6 hours ago
U.N. again calls for end of Sudan fighting as crisis 'spirals out of control'
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Global humanitarian leaders have again called on Sudan's warring sides to cease their fighting that they say has engulfed the Northeast African nation, affecting millions.
Britain charges three Bulgarian nationals suspected of spying for Russia
World News // 22 hours ago
Britain charges three Bulgarian nationals suspected of spying for Russia
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The British government has charged three Bulgarian nationals who are suspected of spying for Russia.
China scraps youth unemployment report in face of rising numbers
World News // 23 hours ago
China scraps youth unemployment report in face of rising numbers
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Chinese government on Tuesday shelved its monthly report on youth unemployment on Tuesday ahead of an expected seventh consecutive increase. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Special prosecutor may investigate Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones following Trump indictment
Special prosecutor may investigate Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones following Trump indictment
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot Virginia teacher enters into plea agreement
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot Virginia teacher enters into plea agreement
North Korea: Travis King confessed he defected over 'inhuman' treatment in U.S. Army
North Korea: Travis King confessed he defected over 'inhuman' treatment in U.S. Army
China scraps youth unemployment report in face of rising numbers
China scraps youth unemployment report in face of rising numbers
Invasive hornet found in United States for first time, Georgia ag officials warn
Invasive hornet found in United States for first time, Georgia ag officials warn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement