New Zealand woman found guilty of murdering 3 young daughters

A jury found Lauren Dickason guilty of murder in the 2021 death of her three daughters on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of NZ Herald

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A New Zealand jury found a mother was found guilty on Wednesday in the 2021 deaths of her three young daughters a month after the family migrated from South Africa. The jury found Lauren Dickason guilty of three counts of murder in an 11-1 majority decision in the killing of her 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old twin girls. The conviction comes with the possibility of a sentence of life in prison. Advertisement

On Sept. 16, 2021, Dickason, 42, put cable ties around the necks of her three children, smothered them and tried to take her own life. The family had just moved from Pretoria, South Africa after Dickason's husband, orthopedic surgeon husband Graham, took a job at Timaru Hospital.

Dickason's attorney argued that she experienced debilitating depression, which could lead to a lesser charge of infanticide for mothers who kill their children in New Zealand if the defense can prove "the balance of her mind was disturbed" as a result of childbirth, lactation or any associated disorders.

Prosecutors, however, convinced the court that she carried out the killings as a result of anger and stress.

Justice Cameron Mander told the jury he acknowledged the emotion of the trial, which left some of them in tears along with Dickason's attorney.

"This has been a difficult and a grueling trial," Mander said. "You've had to deal with distressing evidence, this trial has likely taken a toll on you personally. You have made a considerable sacrifice."

Dickason's parents, Malcolm and Wendy Fawkes, said the actions of their daughter, who never denied the action in the deaths, were not who she was.

"Post-partum depression is a terrible thing, as has been shown by what happened to our family on Sept. 16, 2021," the Fawkes said after the trial. "This was not our daughter, but a debilitating mental illness which resulted in an awful tragedy, the details of which you are by now well aware."

Dickason was ordered back to Hillmorton Hospital, where she will continue to be held in custody until her sentencing.