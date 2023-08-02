Trending
World News
Aug. 2, 2023

Super Typhoon Doksuri dumps 29 inches of rain on Beijing, most since 1883

By Paul Godfrey
An excavator clears debris swept onto a bridge by flooding in the Mentougou district of Beijing after super typhoon Doksuri dumped the heaviest rainfall on the Chinese capital since records began in 1883. Photo by Ju Huanzong/EPA-EFE/XINHUA
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Super Typhoon Doksuri dumped a month's worth of rain on Beijing, the most in 140 years in the Chinese capital, authorities said Wednesday.

The record 29 inches of rainfall between Saturday night and 7 a.m. Wednesday recorded at the Wangjiayuan Reservoir in Changping eclipsed the previous records of 23 inches in 1883 and more recently, 21 inches in 2012, Beijing Metrological Society said in a social media post.

A total of 20 deaths related to the storm had been reported as of Tuesday,

According to state media, 11 people were killed in Beijing with 27 still missing while nine were killed in the surrounding Hebei province with another six people remaining unaccounted for.

Thirteen of those missing in Beijing are in Mentougou, while the others are in the neighboring districts of Changping and Fangshan, where the highest flood alert level remains in place.

Suburban Beijing streets were knee-deep in water and mud and debris that had been swept from nearby forested mountains and littered with abandoned cars as heavy construction equipment endeavored to clear up.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered rescue authorities to do everything possible to find people missing or trapped in floods to minimize the loss of life, as part of a directive on flood prevention works and disaster relief issued Tuesday.

"It is crucial to ensure medical treatment for the injured and provide comfort to the families of the deceased," Xi said. "The safety of the people's lives and properties, as well as social stability, must be ensured with utmost efforts."

Xi urged state agencies and local government to provide "appropriate" assistance to people affected by the floods and geological disasters and promptly repair damaged infrastructure including transportation, telecommunications and power to enable normal life and work to resume as soon as possible.

He called on responsible authorities to bolster early flood warning and monitoring systems, focus flood prevention efforts on the most vulnerable locations, and ensure flood prevention measures are fully implemented in the rainy July to early August period.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has been charged with implementing Xi's orders on dealing with the emergency.

Doksuri made landfall in Fujian province in the southeast of the country on Friday, after leaving a trail of death and destruction in the Philippines and southern Taiwan, packing winds of 112 mph and heavy rain forcing the evacuation of more than 400,000 people and shuttering businesses, schools and factories.

