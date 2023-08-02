Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 2, 2023 / 9:11 AM

Pope Francis arrives in Portugal for World Youth Day

By Clyde Hughes
Pope Francis is greeted by children in Lisbon, Portugal on Wednesday during his visit there for World Youth Day. Photo courtesy of Vatican News Twitter
Pope Francis is greeted by children in Lisbon, Portugal on Wednesday during his visit there for World Youth Day. Photo courtesy of Vatican News Twitter

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Pope Francis arrived in Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday for World Youth Day, less than two months after the 86-year-old pontiff had surgery on his abdominal wall.

He met Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa along with other officials from the country. He will also meet with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa at the Monastery dos Jerònimos Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

During the visit with de Sousa, a pair of Portuguese children offered the pontiff a bouquet of flowers.

Pope Francis is expected to stay in Portugal until Sunday.

RELATED Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery

"As a pilgrim of hope in Portugal, I pray and hope that this young-hearted country will continue to reach toward the horizons of fraternity," Pope Francis said. "May Lisbon, city of encounter, inspire ways of facing together the great questions of Europe and the world."

On Thursday, World Youth Day will hold its opening ceremony where Francis will meet students at the Universidade Catòlica Portuguesa. He will travel to Cascais, near Lisbon, to greet youth at the Scholas Occurentes and take part in ceremonies at Edward VII Park.

On Friday, some young participants will receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation from the pope in the "so Impèrio" Square in Belèm. Pope Francis will preside over the Stations of the Cross with young people in Edward VII Park.

Advertisement

The pope will arrive via helicopter at Fatima Stadium on Saturday morning for an event and will celebrate mass on Sunday before returning to the Vatican.

In June, doctors performed a three-hour abdominal wall surgery that forced the pontiff in the hospital for several days.

RELATED Pope Francis to visit Mongolia later this year

Read More

Pope Francis visits hospital for checkup

Latest Headlines

Greece to compensate tourists whose trips were ruined by Rhodes wildfires with free holidays
World News // 48 minutes ago
Greece to compensate tourists whose trips were ruined by Rhodes wildfires with free holidays
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday his country would provide a free week's holiday on the island of Rhodes in 2024 to anyone whose holiday had been curtailed by wildfires that have swept the island.
Super Typhoon Doksuri dumps 29 inches of rain on Beijing, most since 1883
World News // 1 hour ago
Super Typhoon Doksuri dumps 29 inches of rain on Beijing, most since 1883
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Super Typhoon Doksuri dumped a month's worth of rain on Beijing, the most in 140 years in the Chinese capital, authorities said Wednesday.
Russian drone raid hits Ukraine grain port on Danube River
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian drone raid hits Ukraine grain port on Danube River
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Russian drone raids targeted Ukrainian industrial and port infrastructure in Odessa region early Wednesday, including a major grain export facility on the eastern bank of the Danube close to the border with Romania
Thailand's election-winning party will be excluded from new coalition, former ally says
World News // 3 hours ago
Thailand's election-winning party will be excluded from new coalition, former ally says
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The reformist party that won the most votes in Thailand's general election, will no longer be part of a coalition to form the next government, its former ally said on Wednesday.
Pentagon confirms North Korea responded to message about Travis King
World News // 5 hours ago
Pentagon confirms North Korea responded to message about Travis King
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- North Korea has responded to outreach regarding Travis King, the U.S. soldier who bolted across the border inside the demilitarized zone in July, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
Rystad Energy: Big spending on oil and gas exploration has yet to pay off
World News // 20 hours ago
Rystad Energy: Big spending on oil and gas exploration has yet to pay off
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Though spending on oil and gas exploration is on pace to surpass pre-pandemic levels, Norwegian consultant group Rystad Energy said Tuesday that actual discoveries have so far been fleeting.
British government recognizes 2014 ISIS genocide against Yazidi people
World News // 21 hours ago
British government recognizes 2014 ISIS genocide against Yazidi people
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The British Government has officially acknowledged the Yazidi Genocide, which was carried out by ISIS in 2014.
'No indication' of fire as Fremantle Highway cargo ship anchors off Dutch islands
World News // 21 hours ago
'No indication' of fire as Fremantle Highway cargo ship anchors off Dutch islands
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A week after a fire disabled the auto-carrying cargo ship Fremantle Highway in the North Sea, it has been towed to a temporary location until final plans can be made for it, officials in the Netherlands said on Tuesday.
HSBC doubles net profits in second quarter, announces $2B stock buyback
World News // 23 hours ago
HSBC doubles net profits in second quarter, announces $2B stock buyback
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The British international bank HSBC said on Tuesday that its net profit more than doubled over the same period in 2022 to $18.1 billion by the end of June.
BP's second-quarter profit down sharply due to lower commodity prices
World News // 23 hours ago
BP's second-quarter profit down sharply due to lower commodity prices
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Following trends set by its U.S. peers, British energy company BP on Tuesday reported a hefty slump in second-quarter earnings as business segments buckled under a low-price scenario.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Criminal scheme' to steal election: Takeaways from Donald Trump's 3rd indictment
'Criminal scheme' to steal election: Takeaways from Donald Trump's 3rd indictment
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Pentagon confirms North Korea responded to message about Travis King
Pentagon confirms North Korea responded to message about Travis King
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement