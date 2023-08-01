Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 1, 2023 / 12:57 PM

British government recognizes 2014 ISIS genocide against Yazidi people

By Patrick Hilsman
The British government has recognized the genocide that ISIS forces carried out against the Yazidi people in 2014. In this image former ISIS captive and Yazidi activist Nadia Murad, speaks in Washington DC. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
The British government has recognized the genocide that ISIS forces carried out against the Yazidi people in 2014. In this image former ISIS captive and Yazidi activist Nadia Murad, speaks in Washington DC. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The British Government on Tuesday officially acknowledged the Yazidi Genocide, which was carried out by ISIS in 2014.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that the decision was made after the German Federal Court of Justice found a former ISIS fighter guilty of acts of genocide, noting that Britain prefers to have genocide designations made by "competent courts" rather than governments or non-judicial bodies.

Advertisement

"Today we have made the historic acknowledgment that acts of genocide were committed against the Yazidi people. This determination only strengthens our commitment to ensuring that they receive the compensation owed to them and are able to access meaningful justice," said British Minister of State for the Middle East Tariq Mahmood Ahmad.

Following the decision, Britain recognized the acts of genocide against the Yazidi people along with the Holocaust and other acts of genocide in Rwanda, Srebrenica and Cambodia.

RELATED Former ISIS member gets life in prison for killing 5-year-old Yazidi girl

In 2016, a U.N. panel found that ISIS had committed acts of genocide against the Yazidi people in Syria including brutal abuses of men, women and children that amounted to crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Britain made the announcement ahead of upcoming events marking nine years since the genocide and vowed to "continue to play a leading role in eradicating ISIS" including by "Rebuilding communities affected by its terrorism and leading global efforts against its poisonous propaganda."

Advertisement

"The Yazidi population suffered immensely at the hands of Daesh nine years ago and the repercussions are still felt to this day," Ahamad said, using an alternate name for ISIS. "Justice and accountability are key for those whose lives have been devastated."

RELATED German woman who joined ISIS gets 10 years in prison for slave girl's death

RELATED Iraqi man goes on trial in Germany accused of genocide

Latest Headlines

Rystad Energy: Big spending on oil and gas exploration has yet to pay off
World News // 50 minutes ago
Rystad Energy: Big spending on oil and gas exploration has yet to pay off
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Though spending on oil and gas exploration is on pace to surpass pre-pandemic levels, Norwegian consultant group Rystad Energy said Tuesday that actual discoveries have so far been fleeting.
'No indication' of fire as Fremantle Highway cargo ship anchors off Dutch islands
World News // 1 hour ago
'No indication' of fire as Fremantle Highway cargo ship anchors off Dutch islands
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A week after a fire disabled the auto-carrying cargo ship Fremantle Highway in the North Sea, it has been towed to a temporary location until final plans can be made for it, officials in the Netherlands said on Tuesday.
HSBC doubles net profits in second quarter, announces $2B stock buyback
World News // 3 hours ago
HSBC doubles net profits in second quarter, announces $2B stock buyback
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The British international bank HSBC said on Tuesday that its net profit more than doubled over the same period in 2022 to $18.1 billion by the end of June.
BP's second-quarter profit down sharply due to lower commodity prices
World News // 3 hours ago
BP's second-quarter profit down sharply due to lower commodity prices
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Following trends set by its U.S. peers, British energy company BP on Tuesday reported a hefty slump in second-quarter earnings as business segments buckled under a low-price scenario.
Former Australian childcare worker charged with more than 1,600 sexual abuse offenses
World News // 3 hours ago
Former Australian childcare worker charged with more than 1,600 sexual abuse offenses
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A former childcare worker in Australia was charged Tuesday in the suspected sexual abuse of 91 girls at early learning facilities across Brisbane and Sydney for more than a decade.
Britain delays plan to hold asylum seekers on barge amid 'final checks' for safety
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain delays plan to hold asylum seekers on barge amid 'final checks' for safety
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- British government plans to house asylum seekers on a barge moored on the south coast were postponed for a second time in a week Tuesday.
France begins evacuating citizens from Niger after coup
World News // 4 hours ago
France begins evacuating citizens from Niger after coup
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- France said Tuesday it was beginning to evacuate citizens from Niger in the wake of a military coup that unseated democratically-elected president Mohamed Bazoum.
Australia holds interest rate at 4.1% amid uncertain economic outlook
World News // 6 hours ago
Australia holds interest rate at 4.1% amid uncertain economic outlook
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Australia's central bank held its main cash interest rate unchanged at 4.1% Tuesday despite stubbornly high inflation, taking a wait-and-approach to its 400 basis points of rate hikes and unfolding economic prospects
Russia says skyscraper damaged in Moscow drone raid
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia says skyscraper damaged in Moscow drone raid
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of damaging a Moscow office tower in a drone raid early Tuesday.
Myanmar junta pardons ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on some charges
World News // 8 hours ago
Myanmar junta pardons ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on some charges
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Myanmar's ruling military junta pardoned ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi ob five charges, it announced Tuesday, leaving her imprisoned but reducing her sentence as part of a nationwide clemency.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Alabama Republicans blast decision to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado
Alabama Republicans blast decision to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado
Idaho 'doomsday cult' mom Lori Vallow Daybell gets life in murder of her 2 children
Idaho 'doomsday cult' mom Lori Vallow Daybell gets life in murder of her 2 children
'Potential mass shooting' thwarted at Memphis Hebrew school
'Potential mass shooting' thwarted at Memphis Hebrew school
Russia says skyscraper damaged in Moscow drone raid
Russia says skyscraper damaged in Moscow drone raid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement