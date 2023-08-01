Trending
Aug. 1, 2023 / 10:26 AM

Former Australian childcare worker charged with more than 1,600 sexual abuse offenses

Unnamed suspect faces mountain of charges in sex crimes against 91 children

By A.L. Lee
Australian police have charged a former childcare worker in connection with the suspected sexual abuse of 91 young girls at early learning facilities across Brisbane and Sydney for more than a decade. File Photo by Richard Wainright/EPA-EFE
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Australian police on Tuesday announced charges against a former childcare worker in connection with the suspected sexual abuse of 91 young girls at early learning facilities across Brisbane and Sydney for more than a decade.

Australian Federal Police officials withheld the name of the 45-year-old Gold Coast man accused of 1,623 separate offenses, including 136 counts of rape and 110 counts of having sex with children under 10 years old.

Authorities described the alleged crimes as "horrific" and "unfathomable," claiming the suspect filmed himself committing rapes and other sex crimes inside the facilities before uploading the videos to the dark web.

The victims were pre-pubescent girls at the time, but are now all more than 18 years old, authorities said, adding that 87 survivors had been identified so far, including all the victims in Australia.

The man -- who was taken into custody a year ago in Queensland -- used digital cameras and his cellphone to record the acts during his employment with 10 childcare centers in Brisbane between 2007 to 2013 and 2018 to 2022, police said.

At the time of the man's arrest, authorities seized more than 4,000 images and videos of the alleged abuses, resulting in charges on two counts of making child exploitation material and one count of using a carriage service for child abuse material.

The suspect also faces charges in connection with abuses at a foreign daycare facility in 2013 and 2014, where four children were abused, and another early learning center in Sydney between 2014 and 2017.

Investigators said evidence showed he worked at several other childcare sites where he did not offend.

"It's beyond the realms of anyone's imagination what this person did to these children," said New South Wales police force Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald. "I can only say, you try not to be shocked after a long period of time in the police and crime reporting, but this is a horrific case."

Last August, police launched Operation Tenterfield after they discovered the illicit content on the dark web and traced the image metadata back to a childcare center in Brisbane, where some of the files were created.

Days later, federal agents arrested the suspect in the middle of the night at a suburban home in southwest Brisbane. After going through the man's mobile devices, police said they uncovered additional morbid recordings that dated back at least 15 years.

Over the past year, detectives have worked tirelessly in an effort to contact the victims in hopes of bringing closure to the case.

"These are horrific crimes (but) the AFP never gave up, and our partners never gave up, in terms of identifying all of the children," said AFP Northern Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough. "We are highly confident that all of the children who are subject to the recorded child abuse material have been identified and contact made with parents."

