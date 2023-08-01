Australia holds interest rate at 4.1% amid uncertain economic outlook

The Reserve Bank of Australia said Tuesday that it was leaving its main cash interest rate unchanged at 4.1% to allow more time to weigh the impact of 400 basis points of rate increases to date and how the country's economic outlook panned out. File Photo by Paul Miller/EPA

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Australia's central bank held its main cash interest rate unchanged at 4.1% Tuesday despite stubbornly high inflation, taking a wait-and-approach to its 400 basis points of rate hikes in 14 months and unfolding prospects for the economy. With higher interest rates working to balance supply and demand in the economy the board had, amid an uncertain economic outlook, opted to hold interest rates steady allowing more time to weigh the impact of rate increases to date and the economic outlook, Reserve Bank of Australia's outgoing governor Philip Lowe said in a news release. Advertisement

But he warned more rate hikes may be necessary to bring consumer price inflation -- currently running at 6% -- back down to the bank's 2-3% target within a reasonable period of time, stressing that any further tightening would be data and dependent on risks it may pose to growth.

Lowe said that while recent global economic, household spending and labor market data were consistent with inflation gradually slowing to about 3.25% by the end of 2024 and eventually falling inside the target range in late 2025 -- with output and employment continuing to grow -- "significant uncertainties" remained.

"Inflation in Australia is declining but is still too high at 6%. Goods price inflation has eased, but the prices of many services are rising briskly. Rent inflation is also elevated," said Lowe.

"The Australian economy is experiencing a period of below-trend growth and this is expected to continue for a while. Household consumption growth is weak, as is dwelling investment. The central forecast is for GDP growth of around 1.75% over 2024 and a little above 2% over the following year."

Lowe said that despite "very tight" ongoing labor market conditions with highly elevated job vacancy and advertisement numbers, weak economic growth meant unemployment would see a gradual rise from 3.5% to 4.5% and wages growth would not prevent inflation from falling back within target, provided productivity gains could be achieved.

He said the bank would do whatever it took to get inflation down because high inflation made everyone's life difficult and damaged the functioning of the economy, eroded the value of savings, squeezed household budgets, made it harder for businesses to plan and invest, and amplified income inequality.

"If high inflation were to become entrenched in people's expectations, it would be very costly to reduce later, involving even higher interest rates and a larger rise in unemployment. To date, medium-term inflation expectations have been consistent with the inflation target and it is important that this remains the case," said Lowe.

Australia was not immune to the stubbornly high services price inflation seen overseas, Lowe added, or uncertainties around lags in transmission of monetary policy and how firms' pricing decisions and wages respond to a slowing economy amid a tight labor market, were also cause for concern.

A "substantial" hit to household consumption from cost-of-living pressures and higher interest rates exerting a painful squeeze on their finances was also worrying, despite some benefiting from surging house prices and significant savings pots and the higher interest payments accrued.

Lowe's 7-year term as RBA governor is due to end in September when he will be replaced by Michele Bullock who will become the first woman to lead the bank.

Bullock, who has been serving as deputy governor will take up her new role as governor on Sept. 18.