Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a damaged residential building after shelling in the city of Kryvyi Rih, central Ukraine, on Monday. Photo by Arsen Dzodzaiev/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- Early morning barrages unleashed by both sides in the conflict in Ukraine on Monday killed at least five people and injured dozens after residential buildings, a bus, a university and a water plant were hit, according to authorities. In Kryvyi Rih, 90 miles south-west of Dnipro, two people were killed and 31 were injured after apartment buildings, a university building and an intersection were struck, with more victims feared to be trapped in the rubble of destroyed buildings, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Advertisement

"Monday morning. Regions of Ukraine are being shelled by the occupiers, who continue to terrorize peaceful cities and people. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. There may be people under the rubble.

"Rescuers and all necessary services are on the ground and working. We are trying to save as many people as possible. I have already spoken to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine. Deputy Head of the Presidential Office for Regional Policy Oleksiy Kuleba and the heads of the regional state administrations are already dealing with the situation," wrote Zelensky.

The city of around one million is the birthplace of both Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska, who also condemned the attack.

"This is how the week begins in a Ukrainian city that just wants a quiet, normal life. Russia wants to take peace and life away," the first lady wrote on social media.

In Kherson one person was killed and four wounded, all employees of a utility company in the city, after a utility company who were caught in the attack as they cleaned the streets, according to Olesky Kuleba, Kyiv Regional Military Administration head.

Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Serhii Lysak said four children were among the injured. In a Telegram post he said that most of the injured were in a "satisfactory" condition, but that the condition of two was "serious."

In Russian-controlled Donetsk Oblast, two people were reported killed and six injured after three suburbs of Donetsk came under what officials claimed was heavy shelling from Ukrainian forces.

"This morning the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the center of Donetsk. Hits were recorded in the Voroshilovsky and Kuibyshev regions. As a result of the shelling, a passenger bus was destroyed," Donetsk People's Republic head Denis Pushilin said in a Telegram post.

"According to preliminary data, two people were killed and six injured. The injured are receiving medical assistance. In addition, Ukraine reservists attacked a water utility in Yasinovataya with the help of a drone."

The latest tit-for-tat attacks come a day after Russia's defense ministry claimed to have intercepted three Ukrainian drones in Moscow. Russia's state news agency reported that two drones hit two high-rise buildings in western Moscow, damaging the fifth and sixth stories of one of them.

There were no reports of anyone being hurt and Kyiv has not taken responsibility.