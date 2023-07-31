New tentative labor deal reached in Canadian port negotiations

The International Longshore and Warehouse Canada and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association reached a tentative pact late Sunday to settle a labor dispute. Photo by Simon Druker/UPI

July 31 (UPI) -- The International Longshore and Warehouse Canada and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association announced a tentative deal on labor negotiations. The late Sunday pact was the second shot at a deal for the union and the company after the union's rank-and-file on Saturday rejected the original deal agreed to by its leadership. Advertisement

"The International Longshore and Warehouse Canada and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association have concluded a negotiated collective agreement today with the assistance of the Canada Industrial Relations Board," a joint statement said late Sunday.

"The parties are recommending ratification of the collective agreement to the union's membership and member employers respectively."

Seamus O'Regan, Canada's minister of labor pushed for the deal as well on Monday.

"Our ports are operating, but this deal -- made by the parties -- would mean long-term stability," O'Regan said on social media.

The two sides did not make public what changes were made to the rejected deal.

"The critical issue is the practice of contracting out maintenance work that poses a significant threat to job security and the integrity of the LWU workforce," Rob Ashton, president of ILWU Canada, said. "We are deeply concerned if left unchecked, this practice will lead to an erosion of our workforce and expertise, ultimately jeopardizing the stability and efficiency of Canada's maritime industry."

Advertisement

The initial four-year deal was proposed by a federal mediator between the union and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association. Workers had been disrupting operations for 14 days and some cargo was already being delayed by at least two months, impacting rail shipments to and from the port.