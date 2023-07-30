Advertisement
World News
July 30, 2023 / 7:01 PM

Ukraine hits Moscow with drone strikes, Zelensky claims war 'returning to Russia'

By Joe Fisher
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the war is "gradually returning to Russia's territory," during an address on Sunday. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/ UPI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the war is "gradually returning to Russia's territory," during an address on Sunday. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/ UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The Russian Defense Ministry claims that it intercepted three Ukrainian drones in Moscow on Sunday.

Russia's state news agency reports that two high-rise buildings, including a 50-story building in western Moscow, were hit with a drone strike, according to CNN. The fifth and sixth stories of the 50-story building were damaged and no casualties have been reported.

Advertisement

"Ukraine is getting stronger, and the war is gradually returning to Russia's territory, to its symbolic centers and military bases," said Zelensky. "This is an inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair."

Ukraine has not taken direct responsibility for the attack.

The attack briefly caused the Vnukovo Airport in Moscow to shut down, the BBC reports.

The drone strike is the latest in Ukraine's effort to turn the tides of the war toward Russia, bringing the fighting closer to home for Russian citizens. On Friday Ukraine launched an attack on a bridge in Chonhar and bombed a Russian supply route to southern Ukraine, Politico reports.

An alleged Ukrainian missile struck Taganrog in the Rostov region of Russia on Thursday, injuring 16 people, regional governor Chekhov Sad posted on Telegram. Ten were hospitalized and one was said to be in "severe" condition. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for this attack either.

Advertisement

Earlier this month Russia blamed another drone attack in Moscow on Ukraine. Three drones were neutralized in that attack as well.

Read More

2 children among 9 injured in Russian missile strike on Dnipro high-rise Ukraine says its forces liberated the Russian-occupied Staromaiorske Vladimir Putin won't rejoin Ukraine grain deal, offers shipments to Africa

Latest Headlines

China says Taiwan is turning into a 'powder keg' and 'ammunition depot'
World News // 3 hours ago
China says Taiwan is turning into a 'powder keg' and 'ammunition depot'
July 30 (UPI) -- Chinese officials on Saturday accused politicians in Taiwan of turning the self-governed island into a "powder keg" and "ammunition depot" with the support of the United States.
Bomb blast at Pakistan political rally leaves at least 39 dead
World News // 7 hours ago
Bomb blast at Pakistan political rally leaves at least 39 dead
July 30 (UPI) -- An explosion killed at least 39 people and injured over 120 more at a rally for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl political party in Pakistan on Sunday.
Blinken condemns blocking of Red Cross workers providing aid to Armenians in Azerbaijan
World News // 9 hours ago
Blinken condemns blocking of Red Cross workers providing aid to Armenians in Azerbaijan
July 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Saturday with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev after Armenia accused the country of blocking humanitarian aid to the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.
New Hampshire woman, child kidnapped in Haiti
World News // 22 hours ago
New Hampshire woman, child kidnapped in Haiti
July 29 (UPI) -- A woman from New Hampshire and her child were kidnapped Thursday in Hati, according to a Christian humanitarian aid group.
North Korea vows to 'annihilate' U.S., says country will be terminated this century
World News // 23 hours ago
North Korea vows to 'annihilate' U.S., says country will be terminated this century
July 29 (UPI) -- North Korea's Foreign Ministry this week vowed that the country would "annihilate" the United States, adding that the U.S. would be terminated this century.
Polish government accuses Wagner of approaching border region
World News // 1 day ago
Polish government accuses Wagner of approaching border region
July 29 (UPI) -- The Polish government on Saturday accused the Wagner mercenary group of moving fighters towards the Suwalki Gap that separates Poland from the Russian Baltic Sea enclave of Kaliningrad.
U.S. cargo faces further delays as Vancouver port workers reject labor deal
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. cargo faces further delays as Vancouver port workers reject labor deal
July 29 (UPI) -- Fresh doubts hung over North America's overseas trade on Saturday after workers at the largest port in Canada on rejected a proposed labor deal.
India says it now hosts almost 75% of global wild tiger population
World News // 1 day ago
India says it now hosts almost 75% of global wild tiger population
July 29 (UPI) -- The population of tigers in India has increased by 6% each year between 2018 and 2022 and the country now hosts three-quarters of the world's total, the government said Saturday on International Tiger Day.
European Union suspends aid to Niger following coup
World News // 1 day ago
European Union suspends aid to Niger following coup
July 29 (UPI) -- The European Union will stop sending humanitarian and other aid to Niger after a coup in the West African country earlier in the week, the European officials confirmed Saturday.
North Korea, China reaffirm military ties in top-level Pyongyang meeting
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea, China reaffirm military ties in top-level Pyongyang meeting
July 29 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and top Chinese officials have reaffirmed the close military ties between the two communist nations, official media reported Saturday
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea vows to 'annihilate' U.S., says country will be terminated this century
North Korea vows to 'annihilate' U.S., says country will be terminated this century
Houston ISD to convert libraries into disciplinary centers
Houston ISD to convert libraries into disciplinary centers
Woman charged in suspected murder plot against former Auburn football player husband
Woman charged in suspected murder plot against former Auburn football player husband
Las Vegas man accused of killing roommate and living with body for 'extended period of time'
Las Vegas man accused of killing roommate and living with body for 'extended period of time'
National Parks will be free on anniversary of signing of Great American Outdoors Act
National Parks will be free on anniversary of signing of Great American Outdoors Act
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement