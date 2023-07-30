Ukraine hits Moscow with drone strikes, Zelensky claims war 'returning to Russia'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the war is "gradually returning to Russia's territory," during an address on Sunday. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/ UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The Russian Defense Ministry claims that it intercepted three Ukrainian drones in Moscow on Sunday. Russia's state news agency reports that two high-rise buildings, including a 50-story building in western Moscow, were hit with a drone strike, according to CNN. The fifth and sixth stories of the 50-story building were damaged and no casualties have been reported.

"Ukraine is getting stronger, and the war is gradually returning to Russia's territory, to its symbolic centers and military bases," said Zelensky. "This is an inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair."

Ukraine has not taken direct responsibility for the attack.

The attack briefly caused the Vnukovo Airport in Moscow to shut down, the BBC reports.

The drone strike is the latest in Ukraine's effort to turn the tides of the war toward Russia, bringing the fighting closer to home for Russian citizens. On Friday Ukraine launched an attack on a bridge in Chonhar and bombed a Russian supply route to southern Ukraine, Politico reports.

An alleged Ukrainian missile struck Taganrog in the Rostov region of Russia on Thursday, injuring 16 people, regional governor Chekhov Sad posted on Telegram. Ten were hospitalized and one was said to be in "severe" condition. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for this attack either.

Earlier this month Russia blamed another drone attack in Moscow on Ukraine. Three drones were neutralized in that attack as well.