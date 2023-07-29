North Korea, China reaffirm military ties in top-level Pyongyang meeting

1/4

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) has reaffirmed his country’s close military ties with China in a high-level meeting held Friday, one day after hosting a major military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War (pictured). Photo by the Korean Central News Agency | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and top Chinese officials have reaffirmed the close military ties between the two communist nations, official media reported Saturday Kim hosted a Chinese delegation led by politburo member Li Hongzhong at the high-level meeting in Pyongyang on Friday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported. Advertisement

The declaration comes two days after spectacular military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, known as Victory Day in North Korea.

Li also attended Thursday's parade along with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Kim's sister Kim Yo-jong also met with the Chinese delegation, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported. It's believed to be the first time she has participated in talks with foreign dignitaries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to Kim at the conference reaffirming Beijing's "unwavering" commitment to North Korea.

The talks were held in a "warm atmosphere," KCNA reported.

Details of the speeches given by Kim and Li were not made public.

"[Kim] extended his heartfelt thanks to the Communist Party of China, the PRC government and all the Chinese people for having supported our revolutionary war at the cost of their blood, and for their invariable support for the just cause of the WPK and the Korean people," according to the official account.

Thursday's military parade in Pyongyang was adorned with major weaponry and hardware, as well as hundreds of soldiers.

North Korean officials displayed the Hwasong-17 and solid-fuel Hwasong-18 ICBMs, nuclear-capable missiles that analysts believe can reach the entire continental United States.