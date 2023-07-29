Advertisement
July 29, 2023 / 1:19 PM

North Korea, China reaffirm military ties in top-level Pyongyang meeting

By Simon Druker
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) has reaffirmed his country’s close military ties with China in a high-level meeting held Friday, one day after hosting a major military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War (pictured). Photo by the Korean Central News Agency
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) has reaffirmed his country’s close military ties with China in a high-level meeting held Friday, one day after hosting a major military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War (pictured). Photo by the Korean Central News Agency | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and top Chinese officials have reaffirmed the close military ties between the two communist nations, official media reported Saturday

Kim hosted a Chinese delegation led by politburo member Li Hongzhong at the high-level meeting in Pyongyang on Friday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

The declaration comes two days after spectacular military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, known as Victory Day in North Korea.

Li also attended Thursday's parade along with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Kim's sister Kim Yo-jong also met with the Chinese delegation, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported. It's believed to be the first time she has participated in talks with foreign dignitaries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to Kim at the conference reaffirming Beijing's "unwavering" commitment to North Korea.

The talks were held in a "warm atmosphere," KCNA reported.

Details of the speeches given by Kim and Li were not made public.

"[Kim] extended his heartfelt thanks to the Communist Party of China, the PRC government and all the Chinese people for having supported our revolutionary war at the cost of their blood, and for their invariable support for the just cause of the WPK and the Korean people," according to the official account.

Thursday's military parade in Pyongyang was adorned with major weaponry and hardware, as well as hundreds of soldiers.

North Korean officials displayed the Hwasong-17 and solid-fuel Hwasong-18 ICBMs, nuclear-capable missiles that analysts believe can reach the entire continental United States.

Kim Jong Un views new weapons at military parade with Russian, Chinese officials France and Japan hold first-ever joint air force exercises Kim Jong Un shows off North Korean ICBMs to visiting Russian defense minister

4 crew members missing after Australian Army helicopter crashes into Pacific
World News // 26 minutes ago
4 crew members missing after Australian Army helicopter crashes into Pacific
July 29 (UPI) -- Four Australian military crew members are feared dead Saturday after their helicopter came down in the Pacific Ocean during night drills.
2 children among 9 injured in Russian missile strike on Dnipro high-rise
World News // 3 hours ago
2 children among 9 injured in Russian missile strike on Dnipro high-rise
July 29 (UPI) -- Two teenage children were among the nine people injured during a Russian missile attack on a high-rise residential building in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the region's administrator said Saturday.
More than 400,000 evacuate as Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China
World News // 23 hours ago
More than 400,000 evacuate as Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China
July 28 (UPI) -- Super Typhoon Doksuri came ashore in southeast China Friday with winds of 112 mph and heavy rain forcing the evacuation of 416,000 people while closing businesses, schools and factories.
Ben Bernanke to lead review of Bank of England's financial forecasting
World News // 1 day ago
Ben Bernanke to lead review of Bank of England's financial forecasting
July 28 (UPI) -- Former chair of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke will lead a review of the Bank of England's forecasting and related processes, the institution announced on Friday.
G20 meeting fails to agree on climate policy, EU says 'we are simply nowhere'
World News // 1 day ago
G20 meeting fails to agree on climate policy, EU says 'we are simply nowhere'
July 28 (UPI) -- G20 nations made no progress on climate policy Friday, failing to agree on renewables and fossil fuel, even as the world suffers the hottest temperatures on record driven by human-induced climate change.
European Commission proposes updated safety regulations for toys
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission proposes updated safety regulations for toys
July 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, has proposed new expanded safety regulations to prevent the importation and sale of dangerous toys, particularly those containing toxic substances.
General Abdourahmane Tchiani declares himself Niger's leader after coup
World News // 1 day ago
General Abdourahmane Tchiani declares himself Niger's leader after coup
July 28 (UPI) -- Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, who led Niger's presidential guards, has declared himself leader of the country after seizing and deposing the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.
Greek wildfire triggers explosions at military ammunition facility
World News // 1 day ago
Greek wildfire triggers explosions at military ammunition facility
July 28 (UPI) -- A wildfire triggered a series of massive explosions at an ammunition warehouse that shook southern Greece and forced the military to evacuate a fleet of F-16 fighter jets from a major air base.
Bank of Japan loosens grip on long-term yields
World News // 1 day ago
Bank of Japan loosens grip on long-term yields
July 28 (UPI) -- The Bank of Japan on Friday loosened control of its yield curve control, which will allow long-term yields to jump above its 0.5% limit as the institution takes a step away from its low-interest rate rules.
High Court rejects government effort to restrict 'Glory to Hong Kong' protest song
World News // 1 day ago
High Court rejects government effort to restrict 'Glory to Hong Kong' protest song
July 28 (UPI) -- A government effort to restrict the pro-democracy protest song Glory to Hong Kong when used to incite secession was rejected Friday by Hong Kong's High Court. The court said it would chill free speech.
Advertisement

