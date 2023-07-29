Advertisement
World News
July 29, 2023 / 4:07 PM

U.S. cargo faces further delays as Vancouver port workers reject labor deal

By Simon Druker
Workers at the largest port in Canada, the Port of Vancouver on Friday rejected a proposed labor deal, creating doubt over possible trade with the United States. Photo by Simon Druker/UPI
July 29 (UPI) -- Fresh doubts hung over North America's overseas trade on Saturday after workers at the largest port in Canada on rejected a proposed labor deal.

Members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union in Vancouver, British Columbia, voted against the proposal on Friday during a two-day voting period.

The tentative four-year deal was proposed by a federal mediator between the union and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association, which will now seek further direction from the federal government.

The Port of Vancouver is the fourth-largest in North America by tons of cargo, and includes 57 separate berths across 29 marine terminals in British Columbia's Lower Mainland.

Workers have been disrupting operations for 14 days and Friday's news casts further uncertainty on commodities destined for U.S. companies. Some cargo is already being delayed by at least two months, impacting rail shipments to and from the port.

"There are millions of dollars of chemicals stranded on the water. We have members waiting for chemicals to be unloaded in Vancouver and then railed down to Chicago," National Association of Chemical Distributors CEO Eric Byer told NBC News in an interview.

Hundreds of different chemicals routinely arrive through the Port of Vancouver and are taken by rail for U.S. distribution.

Further delays could ensue without a new agreement.

The ILWU Vancouver chapter's president Rob Ashton called for the BCMEA to return to the negotiating table but the association has not publicly commented.

The union remains in a position to issue a full strike notice within 72 hours.

"This state of uncertainty cannot continue. While our BC ports are operating right now, we need long term stability for the many workers and businesses that depend on them," Canadian Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan said in a statement Saturday.

"Our economy cannot face further disruption from this dispute."

O'Regan said he would consider dictating a new labor agreement or imposing binding arbitration between the two sides.

Latest Headlines

India says it now hosts almost 75% of global wild tiger population
World News // 1 hour ago
India says it now hosts almost 75% of global wild tiger population
July 29 (UPI) -- The population of tigers in India has increased by 6% each year between 2018 and 2022 and the country now hosts three-quarters of the world's total, the government said Saturday on International Tiger Day.
European Union suspends aid to Niger following coup
World News // 1 hour ago
European Union suspends aid to Niger following coup
July 29 (UPI) -- The European Union will stop sending humanitarian and other aid to Niger after a coup in the West African country earlier in the week, the European officials confirmed Saturday.
North Korea, China reaffirm military ties in top-level Pyongyang meeting
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea, China reaffirm military ties in top-level Pyongyang meeting
July 29 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and top Chinese officials have reaffirmed the close military ties between the two communist nations, official media reported Saturday
4 crew members missing after Australian Army helicopter crashes into Pacific
World News // 3 hours ago
4 crew members missing after Australian Army helicopter crashes into Pacific
July 29 (UPI) -- Four Australian military crew members are feared dead Saturday after their helicopter came down in the Pacific Ocean during night drills.
2 children among 9 injured in Russian missile strike on Dnipro high-rise
World News // 6 hours ago
2 children among 9 injured in Russian missile strike on Dnipro high-rise
July 29 (UPI) -- Two teenage children were among the nine people injured during a Russian missile attack on a high-rise residential building in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the region's administrator said Saturday.
More than 400,000 evacuate as Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China
World News // 1 day ago
More than 400,000 evacuate as Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China
July 28 (UPI) -- Super Typhoon Doksuri came ashore in southeast China Friday with winds of 112 mph and heavy rain forcing the evacuation of 416,000 people while closing businesses, schools and factories.
Ben Bernanke to lead review of Bank of England's financial forecasting
World News // 1 day ago
Ben Bernanke to lead review of Bank of England's financial forecasting
July 28 (UPI) -- Former chair of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke will lead a review of the Bank of England's forecasting and related processes, the institution announced on Friday.
G20 meeting fails to agree on climate policy, EU says 'we are simply nowhere'
World News // 1 day ago
G20 meeting fails to agree on climate policy, EU says 'we are simply nowhere'
July 28 (UPI) -- G20 nations made no progress on climate policy Friday, failing to agree on renewables and fossil fuel, even as the world suffers the hottest temperatures on record driven by human-induced climate change.
European Commission proposes updated safety regulations for toys
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission proposes updated safety regulations for toys
July 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, has proposed new expanded safety regulations to prevent the importation and sale of dangerous toys, particularly those containing toxic substances.
General Abdourahmane Tchiani declares himself Niger's leader after coup
World News // 1 day ago
General Abdourahmane Tchiani declares himself Niger's leader after coup
July 28 (UPI) -- Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, who led Niger's presidential guards, has declared himself leader of the country after seizing and deposing the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.
