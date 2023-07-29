Advertisement
July 29, 2023 / 12:53 PM

4 crew members missing after Australian Army helicopter crashes into Pacific

By Patrick Hilsman
Four Australian servicepeople are feared dead after the MRH-90 Taipan helicopter they were in, such as the one shown here, crashed in the Pacific Ocean during joint military exercises late Friday. File Photo by James McDougall/EPA-EFE
July 29 (UPI) -- Four Australian military crew members are feared dead Saturday after their helicopter came down in the Pacific Ocean during night drills.

The helicopter was participating in the Talisman Sabre joint military exercise, which involves about 30,000 military personnel from Australia, the United States and allied nations, when it went down late Friday.

The Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter impacted waters near Lindeman Island in the state of Queensland on Friday while participating in a night-time training activity, Brig. Damain Hill said in a statement.

The helicopter crashed at around 11 p.m., and Australian, Canadian, and American aircraft are participating in search and rescue efforts.

"Defense can confirm that there were four people on board at the time of the incident. And sadly, at this stage, those personnel have yet to be found," Hill said.

Authorities said they had located debris from the crashed helicopter but have not located the four crew members who were on board.

"At this time, we have located a number of items of debris that would appear to be from the missing helicopter. They will form part of the investigation as we move forward into what has occurred up there," Queensland police acting assistant commissioner Douglas McDonald in a statement to media outlets.

"At this time, it remains a search and rescue operation," he said.

The missing crew members have yet to be named publicly.

