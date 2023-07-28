More than 400,000 evacuate as Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China

An electric fan stands between two mothers fanning their children with boards at an evacuation center for families affected by floods because of the effects of Typhoon Doksuri in San Mateo village, Rizal province, northeast of Manila, Philippines, Friday. Photo by Rolex Dela Pena/EPA-EFE

July 28 (UPI) -- Super Typhoon Doksuri came ashore in southeast China Friday, with winds of 112 mph and heavy rain forcing the evacuation of 416,000 people while closing businesses, schools and factories. The typhoon hit the coastal Fujian province at about 10 a.m. local time, according to the National Meteorological Center Advertisement

No deaths have been reported in China but 114 people were injured in Quanzhou as the storm triggered flooding. At least 26 people were killed in the Philippines when Doksuri overturned a crowded ferry Thursday.

According to Chinese state media, Doksuri cut power in some areas of Xiamen.

In Taiwan, roughly 278,182 households lost power and at one person was killed while 68 people were hurt. More than 200 flights also were canceled or delayed in Taiwan.

Air, rail and maritime services were suspended as Doksuri headed northwest.

The China Meteorological Administration upgraded emergency responses to Level One for Fujian, Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangxi.

Doksuri is the highest-level typhoon this year for China. It uprooted trees and damaged roofs in a number of cities.

According to Chinese state media agency Xinhua, Chinese authorities Friday earmarked about $40.65 million dollars in disaster-relief funds for the provinces of Fujian, Guangdong, and Zhejiang.

Advertisement

It will be used for local emergency rescue and disaster relief efforts, focusing on searching, rescuing, and relocating residents affected by the disasters. The money also will go toward repairing damaged houses.

Money will also be distributed to Sichuan and Inner Mongolia to help with floods and droughts.