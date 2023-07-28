Israeli intelligence says they warned Netanyahu about judicial reform protests

Israeli intelligence warned the government that Israel's enemies may try to take advantage of protests against its judicial reforms. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Israeli intelligence said it warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government that passing judicial reforms that sparked widespread protests would put the country at risk and embolden its enemies, according to officials on Friday. The Israeli Defense Forces said that the Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar warned in a recent meeting with a forum of senior commanders that Israel's enemies may attempt to test them because of protesting reservists who said they would not serve because of the reforms. Advertisement

"I have no doubt that we face many challenges," Bar said. "I am aware of threats in all sectors and what our enemies are saying. It is possible that at a time like this, they will try to test our boundaries, our cohesion, and vigilance. We need to continue to be alert and prepared, and I am sure we will be."

Specifically, senior Israeli intelligence officers said Iran and its proxy Hezbollah, sense the historic protests as a possible opportunity. Officials said the risk of military escalation is at its highest since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

Reservists who have sided with demonstrators against the new judicial reform said they would not serve in protests. Israeli military leaders have tried to handle the conflict internally.

In the meantime, intelligence personnel sent four different urgent dispatches, the latest sent just last week before the Knesset vote. The letters emphasize the danger of action by Israel's enemy in the middle of large protests, which include some in the military.

Thousands took to the street last week after the Knesset passed the so-called "reasonableness" law, reforming the nation's judiciary system. The new law prevents Israeli courts from weighing in on the reasonableness of government and ministerial decisions.