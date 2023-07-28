Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 28, 2023 / 10:57 AM

Greek wildfire triggers explosions at military ammunition facility

By A.L. Lee
A wildfire triggered a series of massive explosions at an ammunition warehouse that shook southern Greece and forced the military to evacuate a fleet of F-16 fighter jets from a major air base. Ikonomou Vassilis/EPA-EFE
A wildfire triggered a series of massive explosions at an ammunition warehouse that shook southern Greece and forced the military to evacuate a fleet of F-16 fighter jets from a major air base. Ikonomou Vassilis/EPA-EFE

July 28 (UPI) -- A wildfire triggered a series of massive explosions at an ammunition warehouse that shook southern Greece and forced the military to evacuate a fleet of F-16 fighter jets from a major air base.

The powerful blast that shook the Greek Tactical Air Force's 111 Combat Wing Thursday could be felt several miles away, and touched off panic in the coastal town of Nea Anchialos, where 133 frightened residents fled by boat after their windows shattered.

Advertisement

Greek coast guard vessels joined dozens of private boaters who ferried tourists and villagers to safety during a frantic evacuation before the fire was finally put out.

No casualties have been reported, but shockwaves from the blast were felt as far away as the Magnesia coast in the city of Volos, reports said.

RELATED Study: July heat waves 'virtually impossible' without worsening climate change

The flames reached the weapons storage facility Thursday night at the west end of the base, about 4 miles north of the planes and runway, where the tightly packed stockpile of bombs and missiles ignited and blew up around 7:18 p.m. local time.

News reports said fire safety systems at the storage depot likely failed during the crisis due to the enormous amount of explosives stored at the depot.

Advertisement

Officials later expressed some concerns about flames reigniting as dry and windy conditions persist amid one of the hottest summers on record in Greece.

After dousing the massive fireball, firefighters continued to spray coolant on the blast site to knock down any remaining ammunition.

The fleet of F-16s, meanwhile, was flown to another base in Larissa.

Earlier in the day, as the fire approached, authorities managed to evacuate all personnel and seal off the perimeter before the ground-shaking explosions began.

A major winery outside Nea Anchialos was destroyed by flames the same night, but Greek authorities have not yet assessed the full extent of damage from the blast throughout the region.

Hundreds of wildfires have ravaged Greece for more than two weeks, while firefighters finally gaining an upper hand on the situation in the wake of Thursday's blast, officials said.

Earlier this week, two pilots were killed after an aircraft deployed to fight the wildfires on the Greek island of Evia crashed.

The Greek fire service said conditions have improved after three people died and another 74 were injured in recent wildfires throughout central Greece, and the islands of Rhodes and Corfu.

Latest Headlines

Bank of Japan loosens grip on long-term yields
World News // 52 minutes ago
Bank of Japan loosens grip on long-term yields
July 28 (UPI) -- The Bank of Japan on Friday loosened control of its yield curve control, which will allow long-term yields to jump above its 0.5% limit as the institution takes a step away from its low-interest rate rules.
High Court rejects government effort to restrict 'Glory to Hong Kong' protest song
World News // 45 minutes ago
High Court rejects government effort to restrict 'Glory to Hong Kong' protest song
July 28 (UPI) -- A government effort to restrict the pro-democracy protest song Glory to Hong Kong when used to incite secession was rejected Friday by Hong Kong's High Court. The court said it would chill free speech.
Kim Jong Un views new weapons at military parade with Russian, Chinese officials
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim Jong Un views new weapons at military parade with Russian, Chinese officials
July 28 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was joined by Russian and Chinese officials as he presided over a large-scale military parade featuring the regime's latest weapons, state-run media reported Friday.
Ukraine says its forces liberated the Russian-occupied Staromaiorske
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine says its forces liberated the Russian-occupied Staromaiorske
July 28 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video that the Ukrainian military has liberated the village of Staromaiorske in the country's southeast.
Japan military chiefs push government to deliver on promised counterstrike capability
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan military chiefs push government to deliver on promised counterstrike capability
July 28 (UPI) -- Japanese military chiefs said Friday the country urgently needed a counterstrike capability amid what they said was the most dangerous security situation since World War Two and a "rapid tilt" in the China-Taiwan balance
Israeli intelligence says they warned Netanyahu about judicial reform protests
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli intelligence says they warned Netanyahu about judicial reform protests
July 28 (UPI) -- Israeli intelligence said it warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government that passing judicial reforms that sparked widespread protests would put the country at risk and embolden its enemies.
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
World News // 4 hours ago
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
July 28 (UPI) -- The State Department on Thursday issued a travel advisory in Haiti, ordering all non-emergency U.S. government personnel and eligible families to leave as well as avoiding travel to the island nation.
Singapore executes first woman since 2004
World News // 4 hours ago
Singapore executes first woman since 2004
July 28 (UPI) -- Singapore hanged a 45-year--old woman Friday for trafficking 1oz of heroin, the second person the city-state has executed for drug offenses this week and only the first woman since 2004.
U.S. blacklists Somalian ISIS financier for fueling terrorism in Africa
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Somalian ISIS financier for fueling terrorism in Africa
July 28 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned a Somali man accused of being the financier of his nation's branch of the Islamic State.
43 beached pilot whales euthanized in Australia after failed rescue attempt
World News // 22 hours ago
43 beached pilot whales euthanized in Australia after failed rescue attempt
July 27 (UPI) -- About 40 pilot whales had to be euthanized in Western Australia Thursday, after an intensive rescue effort failed to prevent them from beaching themselves.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

McDonald's to create spinoff restaurant CosMc's after Grimace marketing success
McDonald's to create spinoff restaurant CosMc's after Grimace marketing success
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti
Corrections officer, 2 inmates charged with murder in Alabama prison killing
Corrections officer, 2 inmates charged with murder in Alabama prison killing
Vladimir Putin won't rejoin Ukraine grain deal, offers shipments to Africa
Vladimir Putin won't rejoin Ukraine grain deal, offers shipments to Africa
China provides warfare parts, helps Russia evade sanctions, U.S. intelligence says
China provides warfare parts, helps Russia evade sanctions, U.S. intelligence says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement