July 28, 2023 / 11:46 AM

European Commission proposes updated safety regulations for toys

By Patrick Hilsman
The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union led by Ursula von der Leyen, has proposed updated safety regulations for toys manufactured in and imported to the European Union. File Photo by European Union/ EP/UPI
July 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, proposed Friday new expanded safety regulations to prevent the importation and sale of dangerous toys, particularly those containing toxic substances.

"The proposal not only maintains the current prohibition of substances that are carcinogenic, mutagenic or toxic for reproduction (CMRs), but it also prohibits the use of other harmful chemicals in toys," the European Commission said in a statement Friday.

"The proposal targets chemicals that are particularly harmful for children. For instance, it will prohibit the use in toys of chemical that affect the endocrine system (endocrine disruptors) and chemicals affecting the respiratory system or are toxic to a specific organ."

The proposed regulations will require all toys sold in the European Union to have a digital product passport, which will be checked at EU borders.

The proposed regulations also give the European Commission the authority to pull products that are deemed unsafe from retailers.

The European Commission says, "the existing directive lays down the safety requirements that toys must meet to be placed on the E.U. market, irrespective of whether they are manufactured in the EU or in third countries."

"This facilitates the free movement of toys within the single market."

The proposed updated regulation would also impose safety requirements on toys sold and imported online.

"Importers will have to submit digital product passports for all toys at the EU borders, including those sold online. A new IT system will screen all digital product passports at the extremal borders and will identify the shipments that need detailed controls at customs," the commission said.

