The Bank of Japan said on Friday it was loosening restrictions on its long-term yield as it continues to deal with high inflation. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The Bank of Japan on Friday loosened control of its yield curve control, which will allow long-term yields to jump above its 0.5% limit as the institution takes a step away from its low-interest rate rules. The bank offered to purchase 10-year government bonds at a fixed rate of 1% every business day in principle at the end of its policy meeting which started on Thursday. The change aims deflect the effects of keeping the cost of borrowing low and keeping the yen stronger. Advertisement

The Bank of Japan increased its inflation prediction for fiscal 2023 to 2.5% from its earlier projection of 1.8%. The bank's benchmark inflation target is 2%.

The institution kept short-term interest rates at -0.1%, while the median inflation while the median 2024 inflation forecast was marked down from 2% to 1.9%.

"Japan's recent inflation rates, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), are higher than projected in the April 2023 Outlook Report, and wage growth has risen, partly on the back of this year's annual spring labor-management wage negotiations," the bank said in a statement.

"Signs of change have been seen in firms' wage- and price-setting behavior and inflation expectations have shown some upward movements again."

