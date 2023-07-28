Trending
G20 meeting fails to agree on climate policy, EU says 'we are simply nowhere'

By Doug Cunningham
G20 nations wrapped up their climate meeting in India without reaching agreement on renewable energy and fossil fuel emissions. EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius said "we are simply nowhere" on real commitments to address climate change. Phot courtesy European Union
July 28 (UPI) -- G20 nations made no progress on climate policy Friday, failing to agree on renewables and fossil fuel, even as the world suffers the hottest temperatures on record driven by human-induced climate change.

The G20 Environment and Climate Minister's Meeting issued a long "outcome" document full of language about commitments "to pursue environmentally sustainable and inclusive economic growth and development."

But the document recognized that no actual agreements were reached that rise to the level of the climate changes the world is experiencing.

"We acknowledge the existing gap between current levels of adaptation and levels needed to respond to impacts and reduce climate risks," the document said.

RELATED Study: July heat waves 'virtually impossible' without worsening climate change

While words alone won't impact the climate crisis without actual agreements on concrete policies, the G20 meeting outcome document say the member nations recognize the strong need for strong policies.

"We acknowledge the urgent need to strengthen policies and mobilize financing, from all sources in a predictable, adequate and timely manner to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental degradation including significantly increasing support for developing countries, and work together on scientific knowledge-sharing, raising awareness, and capacity building," the document's preamble said.

No agreements were reached for increasing the scale of renewable energy and there was no consensus on global emissions, according to the meetings' outcome document.

RELATED July 2023 shatters heat records; on pace to be Earth's hottest month

"We note with concern that global ambition and implementation to address climate change remain insufficient to achieve the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels," the document said.

In closing remarks EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius condemned the lack of progress.

"At the end of our meeting today, is the glass half full or half empty? It is certainly empty when we look at where we stand on G20 commitments to address climate change - we simply are nowhere," he said.

RELATED Deadly, record-breaking heat scorches large portions of U.S.

Latest Headlines

Ben Bernanke to lead review of Bank of England's financial forecasting
World News // 11 minutes ago
Ben Bernanke to lead review of Bank of England's financial forecasting
July 28 (UPI) -- Former chair of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke will lead a review of the Bank of England's forecasting and related processes, the institution announced on Friday.
European Commission proposes updated safety regulations for toys
World News // 1 hour ago
European Commission proposes updated safety regulations for toys
July 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, has proposed new expanded safety regulations to prevent the importation and sale of dangerous toys, particularly those containing toxic substances.
General Abdourahmane Tchiani declares himself Niger's leader after coup
World News // 1 hour ago
General Abdourahmane Tchiani declares himself Niger's leader after coup
July 28 (UPI) -- Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, who led Niger's presidential guards, has declared himself leader of the country after seizing and deposing the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.
Greek wildfire triggers explosions at military ammunition facility
World News // 2 hours ago
Greek wildfire triggers explosions at military ammunition facility
July 28 (UPI) -- A wildfire triggered a series of massive explosions at an ammunition warehouse that shook southern Greece and forced the military to evacuate a fleet of F-16 fighter jets from a major air base.
Bank of Japan loosens grip on long-term yields
World News // 2 hours ago
Bank of Japan loosens grip on long-term yields
July 28 (UPI) -- The Bank of Japan on Friday loosened control of its yield curve control, which will allow long-term yields to jump above its 0.5% limit as the institution takes a step away from its low-interest rate rules.
High Court rejects government effort to restrict 'Glory to Hong Kong' protest song
World News // 2 hours ago
High Court rejects government effort to restrict 'Glory to Hong Kong' protest song
July 28 (UPI) -- A government effort to restrict the pro-democracy protest song Glory to Hong Kong when used to incite secession was rejected Friday by Hong Kong's High Court. The court said it would chill free speech.
Kim Jong Un views new weapons at military parade with Russian, Chinese officials
World News // 7 hours ago
Kim Jong Un views new weapons at military parade with Russian, Chinese officials
July 28 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was joined by Russian and Chinese officials as he presided over a large-scale military parade featuring the regime's latest weapons, state-run media reported Friday.
Ukraine says its forces liberated the Russian-occupied Staromaiorske
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine says its forces liberated the Russian-occupied Staromaiorske
July 28 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video that the Ukrainian military has liberated the village of Staromaiorske in the country's southeast.
Japan military chiefs push government to deliver on promised counterstrike capability
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan military chiefs push government to deliver on promised counterstrike capability
July 28 (UPI) -- Japanese military chiefs said Friday the country urgently needed a counterstrike capability amid what they said was the most dangerous security situation since World War Two and a "rapid tilt" in the China-Taiwan balance
Israeli intelligence says they warned Netanyahu about judicial reform protests
World News // 4 hours ago
Israeli intelligence says they warned Netanyahu about judicial reform protests
July 28 (UPI) -- Israeli intelligence said it warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government that passing judicial reforms that sparked widespread protests would put the country at risk and embolden its enemies.
