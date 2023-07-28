High Court rejects government effort to restrict 'Glory to Hong Kong' protest song

1/3

Hong Kong's High Court has rejected a government attempt to restrict distribution of the pro-democracy protest song Glory To Hong Kong. The song was used in pictured pro-democracy protests in 2019. File Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

July 28 (UPI) -- A government effort to restrict the pro-democracy protest song "Glory to Hong Kong" when used to incite secession was rejected Friday by Hong Kong's High Court. Judge Anthony Chan wrote in the court decision that limiting the use of the song would chill free speech. Advertisement

"I believe that the intrusion to freedom of expression here, especially to innocent third parties, is what is referred to in public law as 'chilling effects,'" Chan wrote.

Hong Kong's Department of Justice wanted to stop the song's distribution "with the intent of and in circumstances capable of inciting others to commit secession."

The Justice Department's effort was aimed only at those who used the song with intent of inciting secession and would not have completely banned the song, as the judge noted in his decision.

Nonetheless, he rejected the government's attempt to impose an injunction targeting the song.

"I am unable to agree that the chilling effects may be dismissed simply because the Injunction is not aimed at lawful pursuits," Chan wrote. "It is by no means over-stretched to envisage that perfectly innocent people would distance themselves from what may be lawful acts involving the song for fear of trespassing the Injunction which has severe consequences."

According to the High Court filing, the government wanted to prevent "broadcasting, performing, printing, publishing, selling, offering for sale, distributing, disseminating, displaying or reproducing" the song with intent to incite people to commit secession.

The filing said the injunction would not have prohibited lawful acts concerning the song, which includes gathering of news, preparation or compiling of articles concerning news or observations on news or current affairs.

Judge Chan dismissed the effort to impose the injunction despite the language protecting news gathering, citing the "concern of the Hong Kong Journalists Association" about the potential chilling effects on free speech."

Ronson Chan, chairperson of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, said the High Court ruling was reasonable.

"I agree with the court and the judgement saying that chilling effect will keep innocent people from lawful actions [to] keep away from the injunction," he said.

Hong Kong does not censor the internet as does the rest of China, but the city urged Google to change search results for "Hong Kong national anthem" to display the official anthem and not the protest song.

Google resisted, telling the city any adjustment required proof that Glory to Hong Kong was illegal.

The song was embraced by anti-Chinese pro-democracy demonstrators during 2019 protests which were met by a harsh police crackdown.

