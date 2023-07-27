Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 27, 2023 / 11:57 AM

Lower second quarter energy prices hit Shell's profits hard

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Shell reported a second-quarter profit that was nearly half that of first quarter leaves. The company blamed much of the downturn on lower commodity prices during the three-month period to June. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Shell reported a second-quarter profit that was nearly half that of first quarter leaves. The company blamed much of the downturn on lower commodity prices during the three-month period to June. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Energy company Shell on Thursday turned in a second quarter profit of $5.1 billion, sharply lower than first quarter levels because of a decline in commodity prices.

Shell's second quarter performance was paltry compared to the $9.6 billion reported for the first quarter. The company attributed much of the loss to lower crude oil and natural gas prices, as well as weaker refining margins.

Advertisement

Those margins reflect the cost of refined petroleum products relative to market prices. The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark for the price of oil, averaged $81.17 per barrel during the first quarter, but fell to $78.31 per barrel during the three-month period ending in June.

Shell in theory could see profits recover during the third quarter with Brent trading Thursday at around $83 per barrel.

RELATED Exxon to invest $4.9B to acquire carbon storage company Denbury

Wael Sawan, the company's chief executive, was undeterred about returning any value back to the shareholder. Dividends increased by 15% and the company was going above and beyond its guidance of $3 billion in share buybacks.

"As we deliver more value with less emissions, we will continue to prioritize share buybacks, given the value that our shares represent," he said.

Advertisement

Shares of Shell were down nearly 2% in early trading to move into the low $60 range.

RELATED BP secures rights to develop wind farms off coast of Germany

Major energy companies have come under fire for focusing on shareholder returns rather than future production. Many analysts believe supplies will be at a premium during the second half of the year, in part because of production restraint from OPEC+, the core members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member states such as Russia.

Shell added that its spending forecast for the year was revised lower. On production, the company reported an average of 1.87 million barrels of oil equivalent per day during the first quarter, but only 1.7 million BOE/d during the three-month period to June.

Outlook for the year put 1.8 million BOE/d at the high-water mark. And even though first-quarter profits were close to $10 billion, that was about $200 million lower than during the fourth quarter of 2022.

RELATED Protesters disrupt Shell meeting as company moves its carbon goals to 2030

On energy trends, Shell in the past has seen support from its natural gas segment. It's been spending on emerging and cleaner alternatives for energy, but remains focused on fossil fuels.

Last month, the Advertising Standards Authority, a British advertising watchdog, said Shell misled consumers with ad campaigns touting its low-carbon focus while its actual business model is geared toward oil and gas.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Putin says Russia won't rejoin Ukraine grain deal; offers shipments to six African nations
World News // 34 minutes ago
Putin says Russia won't rejoin Ukraine grain deal; offers shipments to six African nations
July 27 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said his nation would not rejoin the Black Sea Grain Initiative, instead offering to directly deliver food to Russian allies in Africa Thursday.
July 2023 shatters heat records; on pace to be Earth's hottest month
World News // 53 minutes ago
July 2023 shatters heat records; on pace to be Earth's hottest month
July 27 (UPI) -- Several significant heat records have been broken globally in July, according to data from Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).
Samsung unveils new foldable Galaxy Z phones
World News // 1 hour ago
Samsung unveils new foldable Galaxy Z phones
SEOUL, July 27 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics took the wraps off its new foldable Galaxy Z phones during the Unpacked event in Seoul, where Suga, a member of the world-renowned boy band BTS, made a surprise appearance.
ECB hikes rates as inflation still on pace to be 'too high for too long'
World News // 2 hours ago
ECB hikes rates as inflation still on pace to be 'too high for too long'
July 27 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank Thursday raised interest rates a quarter point to continue the battle against inflation.
British court throws out Prince Harry phone hacking legal claim against tabloids
World News // 2 hours ago
British court throws out Prince Harry phone hacking legal claim against tabloids
July 27 (UPI) -- A British High Court judge has thrown out an effort by Prince Harry to sue the Sun tabloid owner News Group Newspapers over phone hacking. Harry's allegation against NGN's use of private investigators can proceed.
EU launches antitrust probe of Microsoft into bundling of Teams with Office, Microsoft 365
World News // 3 hours ago
EU launches antitrust probe of Microsoft into bundling of Teams with Office, Microsoft 365
July 27 (UPI) -- The European Commission said Thursday it had launched an antitrust probe in to whether Microsoft's bundling of its Teams business chat app as part of its Office 365 and Microsoft 365 software packages breaches EU law.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with Papua New Guinea leaders
World News // 3 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with Papua New Guinea leaders
July 27 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a meeting with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said the United States is not interested in creating a permanent base there but will help bolster the country's forces.
Kim Jong Un shows off North Korean ICBMs to visiting Russian defense minister
World News // 4 hours ago
Kim Jong Un shows off North Korean ICBMs to visiting Russian defense minister
July 27 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led a visiting Russian delegation through a weapons exhibition that included banned intercontinental ballistic missiles and unmanned aircraft, state-run media reported Thursday.
Singapore set to execute a woman for the first time in nearly 20 years
World News // 4 hours ago
Singapore set to execute a woman for the first time in nearly 20 years
July 27 (UPI) -- Singapore plans to execute a woman for the first time in nearly 20 years on Friday over drug charges.
Soldiers say they have detained Niger's president in apparent coup
World News // 11 hours ago
Soldiers say they have detained Niger's president in apparent coup
July 27 (UPI) -- Soldiers in Niger said they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from office in an apparent coup of the democratically elected government.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
6 people injured as 16 tons of concrete crashes to ground in NYC crane collapse
6 people injured as 16 tons of concrete crashes to ground in NYC crane collapse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement