43 beached pilot whales euthanized in Australia after failed rescue attempt

More than 40 pilot whales that washed ashore in Western Australia had to be euthanized Thursday when it became clear they could not be rescued. Photo Courtesy of Australian Parks and Wildlife Service

July 27 (UPI) -- More than 40 pilot whales had to be euthanized in Western Australia Thursday, after an intensive rescue effort failed to prevent them from beaching themselves. The Western Australia Parks and Wildlife Service said that despite the "best efforts" of volunteers to move 45 whales stranded on Cheynes Beach to deeper waters, all of them were re-stranded and the decision was made to euthanize the remaining 43. Advertisement

"Obviously yesterday's operation, you know, went as well as we could have expected. Obviously, it wasn't the outcome we were hoping for but the one thing that I did observe yesterday was the very best of humanity and the best that humanity can offer, and I just want to acknowledge and thank everyone who responded to that incident," Peter Hartley of the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions said, acknowledging the efforts of more than 250 volunteers and 100 staff members.

A group of at least 97 pilot whales gathered in a tight group along the shoreline Tuesday before washing up on the beach as volunteers and local authorities set up barriers and used boats to try and guide them away from the shoreline.

Advertisement

However, more than half of the group had died as of Wednesday.

"Within an hour of beaching, veterinarians had assessed the whales and confirmed they were displaying signs of rapid deterioration," the Parks and Wildlife Service said.

Volunteers poured water on the living whales in the hopes of keeping them wet long enough for them to be safely returned to the water but were eventually asked to leave when it was clear the whales could not be rescued.

RELATED California researchers encounter unusually large group of orcas

It is not known exactly why whales beach themselves but many incidents in Australia have involved pilot whales. In 2022, 230 pilot whales washed up on a beach in Tasmania.

"It's a terrible thing, but it's very touching to see that sense of humanity with people out there keeping these whales afloat," said Environment Minister Reece Whitby.

Whitby thanked the public for helping but emphasized that there were enough volunteers.

"I understand the public's concern at this time, but we presently have sufficient numbers of staff and volunteers," Whitby said.