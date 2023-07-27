Singapore set to execute a woman for the first time in nearly 20 years

Singapore on Friday is set to execute a woman held in Changi Prison, which house's its death row, for the first time in 20 years. File Photo by Waycool27/ Wikimedia Commons

July 27 (UPI) -- Singapore plans to execute a woman for the first time in nearly 20 years on Friday over drug charges. Saridewi Djamani, 45, is scheduled to be hanged after she was found guilty of trafficking 30 grams of heroin in 2018 which would mark the first time a woman has been put to death in Singapore since 2004. Advertisement

"Singapore may reach another grim milestone by executing the first woman in nearly two decades," International Federation for Human Rights Secretary-General Adilur Rahman Khan said in a statement condemning the planned execution. "Singaporean authorities must immediately stop these blatant violations of the right to life in their obsessive enforcement of misguided drug policies."

Djamani would be the 15th person executed in Singapore since 2022 and the second this week.

Singapore on Wednesday executed Mohd Aziz bin Hussai who was also convicted on drug-related crimes for trafficking 50 grams of heroin.

Singapore officials said that its draconian drug laws have kept the country safe and its capital punishment sentences have garnered overwhelming public support.

However, the International Federation for Human Rights and Amnesty International have urged Singapore to end the practice, noting more than two-thirds of countries have abolished the death penalty.

"It is unconscionable that authorities in Singapore continue to cruelly pursue more executions in the name of drug control," Amnesty International's death penalty expert Chiara Sangiorgio said in a statement. "There is no evidence that the death penalty has a unique deterrent effector that it has any impact on the use and availability of drugs.

"As countries around the world do away with the death penalty and embrace drug policy reform, Singapore's authorities are doing neither."

