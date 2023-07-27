Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 27, 2023 / 7:50 AM

Singapore set to execute a woman for the first time in nearly 20 years

By Clyde Hughes
Singapore on Friday is set to execute a woman held in Changi Prison, which house's its death row, for the first time in 20 years. File Photo by Waycool27/Wikimedia Commons
Singapore on Friday is set to execute a woman held in Changi Prison, which house's its death row, for the first time in 20 years. File Photo by Waycool27/Wikimedia Commons

July 27 (UPI) -- Singapore plans to execute a woman for the first time in nearly 20 years on Friday over drug charges.

Saridewi Djamani, 45, is scheduled to be hanged after she was found guilty of trafficking 30 grams of heroin in 2018 which would mark the first time a woman has been put to death in Singapore since 2004.

Advertisement

"Singapore may reach another grim milestone by executing the first woman in nearly two decades," International Federation for Human Rights Secretary-General Adilur Rahman Khan said in a statement condemning the planned execution. "Singaporean authorities must immediately stop these blatant violations of the right to life in their obsessive enforcement of misguided drug policies."

Djamani would be the 15th person executed in Singapore since 2022 and the second this week.

RELATED China reopens 15-day visa-free travel to Singapore residents

Singapore on Wednesday executed Mohd Aziz bin Hussai who was also convicted on drug-related crimes for trafficking 50 grams of heroin.

Singapore officials said that its draconian drug laws have kept the country safe and its capital punishment sentences have garnered overwhelming public support.

However, the International Federation for Human Rights and Amnesty International have urged Singapore to end the practice, noting more than two-thirds of countries have abolished the death penalty.

Advertisement

"It is unconscionable that authorities in Singapore continue to cruelly pursue more executions in the name of drug control," Amnesty International's death penalty expert Chiara Sangiorgio said in a statement. "There is no evidence that the death penalty has a unique deterrent effector that it has any impact on the use and availability of drugs.

"As countries around the world do away with the death penalty and embrace drug policy reform, Singapore's authorities are doing neither."

The, though, condemned using the death penalty for drug crimes and decried the current executions.

RELATED Blinken speaks to Japanese, S. Korean counterparts ahead of China visit

Read More

Singapore speaker of Parliament, MP resign over 'inappropriate relationship'

Latest Headlines

EU launches antitrust probe of Microsoft into bundling of Teams with Office, Microsoft 365
World News // 27 minutes ago
EU launches antitrust probe of Microsoft into bundling of Teams with Office, Microsoft 365
July 27 (UPI) -- The European Commission said Thursday it had launched an antitrust probe in to whether Microsoft's bundling of its Teams business chat app as part of its Office 365 and Microsoft 365 software packages breaches EU law.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with Papua New Guinea leaders
World News // 36 minutes ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with Papua New Guinea leaders
July 27 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a meeting with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said the United States is not interested in creating a permanent base there but will help bolster the country's forces.
Kim Jong Un shows off North Korean ICBMs to visiting Russian defense minister
World News // 1 hour ago
Kim Jong Un shows off North Korean ICBMs to visiting Russian defense minister
July 27 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led a visiting Russian delegation through a weapons exhibition that included banned intercontinental ballistic missiles and unmanned aircraft, state-run media reported Thursday.
Soldiers say they have detained Niger's president in apparent coup
World News // 8 hours ago
Soldiers say they have detained Niger's president in apparent coup
July 27 (UPI) -- Soldiers in Niger said they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from office in an apparent coup of the democratically elected government.
British man wins appeal against 2004 rape conviction after being exonerated by DNA
World News // 2 hours ago
British man wins appeal against 2004 rape conviction after being exonerated by DNA
July 27 (UPI) -- A British man had his conviction for a violent rape quashed in the Court of Appeal in London after serving two decades of a life sentence after DNA evidence linked another suspect to the case.
Trudeau reshuffles Cabinet in largest overhaul of his government
World News // 12 hours ago
Trudeau reshuffles Cabinet in largest overhaul of his government
July 26 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a sweeping reshuffling of his Cabinet, the largest overhaul of his government to date.
Ghana to end death penalty for all crimes except treason
World News // 17 hours ago
Ghana to end death penalty for all crimes except treason
July 26 (UPI) -- Ghana's parliament voted Tuesday to abolish the death penalty for all crimes besides acts of high treason, and will likely commute the sentences of 176 people on death row to life in prison.
As EU condemns Koran burnings, Sweden says it's falsely blamed for them
World News // 19 hours ago
As EU condemns Koran burnings, Sweden says it's falsely blamed for them
July 26 (UPI) -- The European Union condemned Koran burnings as Swedish Minister of Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin said Wednesday a disinformation campaign is "perpetuating false claims" that Sweden is behind the desecrations.
Moldova to expel Russian embassy staff over 'unfriendly actions'
World News // 20 hours ago
Moldova to expel Russian embassy staff over 'unfriendly actions'
July 26 (UPI) -- Moldova said on Wednesday it will expel 45 Russian embassy staff accused of being engaged in "unfriendly actions" against the state.
Amazon to alter treatment of British third-party sellers after competition concerns
World News // 20 hours ago
Amazon to alter treatment of British third-party sellers after competition concerns
July 26 (UPI) -- Amazon offered to change how it treats British third-party sellers to satisfy Competition and Markets Authority competition concerns, the watchdog said Wednesday. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
Ex-Ohio lawmaker Tim Ryan launches advocacy group for 'exhausted majority'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement