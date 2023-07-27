Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 27, 2023 / 8:44 AM

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with Papua New Guinea leaders

By Clyde Hughes
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin (R) greets Joe Zadrozny, charge d'affaires, at the U.S. Embassy in Papua New Guinea and Elias Wohengu (C), deputy chief of mission, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Thursday. Photo by Chad J. McNeeley/Department of Defense
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin (R) greets Joe Zadrozny, charge d'affaires, at the U.S. Embassy in Papua New Guinea and Elias Wohengu (C), deputy chief of mission, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Thursday. Photo by Chad J. McNeeley/Department of Defense | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a meeting Thursday with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said the United States is not interested in creating a permanent base there but will help bolster the country's forces.

Austin made the comments while meeting with Marape and other Papua New Guinea leaders at its capital of Port Moresby as they spoke about the Defense Cooperation Agreement in the Pacific that was signed in May.

Advertisement

The United States has had a series of meetings with countries in the Indo-Pacific on the growing threat from China and the freedom of international waterways.

Austin said the 15-year agreement lays a "fundamental, foundational framework, to deepen the defense relationship."

RELATED G7 summit: Biden, Kishida affirm efforts for peace in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine

"I want you to appreciate the USA never tampered with our autonomy and independence or with respect of sovereignty," Marape said about the agreement he called a negotiation between friends.

Austin also met with Papua New Guinea's Minister for Defense Win Bakri Daki, Secretary for Defense Hari John Akipe and Chief of Defense Force Maj. Gen. Mark Goina.

"The leaders had a productive exchange of views on efforts to build capacity to provide humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, improve maritime domain awareness, combat climate change and address illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the region, including through the upcoming visit of a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to Papua New Guinea as part of the shiprider agreement," a White House readout of the meeting said.

Advertisement

In May, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the island nation's Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso to sign the pact. Blinken stood in for President Joe Biden who had been expected to attend, but cut short his Asia trip to return to Washington for debt ceiling negotiations.

RELATED Blinken calls out 'problematic behavior' by China as U.S. opens embassy in Tonga

Read More

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Ghana to promote security in West Africa

Latest Headlines

EU launches antitrust probe of Microsoft into bundling of Teams with Office, Microsoft 365
World News // 18 minutes ago
EU launches antitrust probe of Microsoft into bundling of Teams with Office, Microsoft 365
July 27 (UPI) -- The European Commission said Thursday it had launched an antitrust probe in to whether Microsoft's bundling of its Teams business chat app as part of its Office 365 and Microsoft 365 software packages breaches EU law.
Kim Jong Un shows off North Korean ICBMs to visiting Russian defense minister
World News // 1 hour ago
Kim Jong Un shows off North Korean ICBMs to visiting Russian defense minister
July 27 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led a visiting Russian delegation through a weapons exhibition that included banned intercontinental ballistic missiles and unmanned aircraft, state-run media reported Thursday.
Singapore set to execute a woman for the first time in nearly 20 years
World News // 1 hour ago
Singapore set to execute a woman for the first time in nearly 20 years
July 27 (UPI) -- Singapore plans to execute a woman for the first time in nearly 20 years on Friday over drug charges.
Soldiers say they have detained Niger's president in apparent coup
World News // 8 hours ago
Soldiers say they have detained Niger's president in apparent coup
July 27 (UPI) -- Soldiers in Niger said they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from office in an apparent coup of the democratically elected government.
British man wins appeal against 2004 rape conviction after being exonerated by DNA
World News // 2 hours ago
British man wins appeal against 2004 rape conviction after being exonerated by DNA
July 27 (UPI) -- A British man had his conviction for a violent rape quashed in the Court of Appeal in London after serving two decades of a life sentence after DNA evidence linked another suspect to the case.
Trudeau reshuffles Cabinet in largest overhaul of his government
World News // 12 hours ago
Trudeau reshuffles Cabinet in largest overhaul of his government
July 26 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a sweeping reshuffling of his Cabinet, the largest overhaul of his government to date.
Ghana to end death penalty for all crimes except treason
World News // 17 hours ago
Ghana to end death penalty for all crimes except treason
July 26 (UPI) -- Ghana's parliament voted Tuesday to abolish the death penalty for all crimes besides acts of high treason, and will likely commute the sentences of 176 people on death row to life in prison.
As EU condemns Koran burnings, Sweden says it's falsely blamed for them
World News // 19 hours ago
As EU condemns Koran burnings, Sweden says it's falsely blamed for them
July 26 (UPI) -- The European Union condemned Koran burnings as Swedish Minister of Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin said Wednesday a disinformation campaign is "perpetuating false claims" that Sweden is behind the desecrations.
Moldova to expel Russian embassy staff over 'unfriendly actions'
World News // 20 hours ago
Moldova to expel Russian embassy staff over 'unfriendly actions'
July 26 (UPI) -- Moldova said on Wednesday it will expel 45 Russian embassy staff accused of being engaged in "unfriendly actions" against the state.
Amazon to alter treatment of British third-party sellers after competition concerns
World News // 20 hours ago
Amazon to alter treatment of British third-party sellers after competition concerns
July 26 (UPI) -- Amazon offered to change how it treats British third-party sellers to satisfy Competition and Markets Authority competition concerns, the watchdog said Wednesday. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
'I'm fine,' Mitch McConnell says after falling silent during press conference
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
Arizona teen missing nearly 4 years found living in Montana
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
Water temperature off Florida coast registers 101.1 degrees, hottest in history
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement