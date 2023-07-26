Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 26, 2023 / 1:08 PM

Moldova to expel Russian embassy staff over 'unfriendly actions'

By Patrick Hilsman
The government of Moldova said it will expel 45 Russian embassy staff for "unfriendly actions" against the state. Earlier this year Moldovan President Maia Sandu accused Russia of trying to destabilize her government. File Photo by Moldovan President Office
The government of Moldova said it will expel 45 Russian embassy staff for "unfriendly actions" against the state. Earlier this year Moldovan President Maia Sandu accused Russia of trying to destabilize her government. File Photo by Moldovan President Office | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Moldova said on Wednesday it will expel 45 Russian embassy staff accused of being engaged in "unfriendly actions" against the state.

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would reduce staff at the Russian embassy in Moldova to equal the total at the Moldovan embassy in Russia with 10 diplomats and 15 administrative, technical and service employees.

Advertisement

"This decision comes as a result of numerous unfriendly actions towards the Republic of Moldova unrelated to diplomatic duties, as well as attempts to destabilize the internal situation in our country," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Wednesday.

A recent investigation by The Insider and Moldova's Jurnal TV found that the Russian embassy was installing communications gear, including satellite dishes, on its embassy and a neighboring building.

RELATED Russian-backed authorities report Ukrainian attack on Chonhar bridge

Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov, who was summoned prior to the decision told reporters accused Moldova of using the spy report as a pretext to carry out a decision to cut down staff that had been made in advance.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also described the move as a "step toward the destruction of bilateral relations" between the two nations that would "not go unanswered."

Advertisement

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, Russian troops have been present in the predominantly Russian-speaking Moldovan region of Transnistria.

RELATED U.S. Treasury sanctions seven for plot to destabilize Moldovan government

Earlier this year, Moldovan President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of trying to overthrow her government.

In June, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned seven Russian individuals for trying to destabilize the Moldovan government and to "subvert democracy."

"Documents received from our Ukrainian partners show documentations of the location and logistical aspects of organizing these subversions," Sandu said in February.

RELATED Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit

Earlier this month, a prominent politician within the Transnistria region, Oleg Khorzhan, was killed in his office.

Though he was a part of the Russian puppet government in Transnistria, Khorzhan had run afoul of the local authorities in recent years and was imprisoned between 2018 and 2022 for organizing protests and insulting local authorities.

Latest Headlines

Amazon to alter treatment of British third-party sellers after competition concerns
World News // 1 hour ago
Amazon to alter treatment of British third-party sellers after competition concerns
July 26 (UPI) -- Amazon offered to change how it treats British third-party sellers to satisfy Competition and Markets Authority competition concerns, the watchdog said Wednesday. 
Report faults British government for 'dismal understanding' of Wagner threat
World News // 1 hour ago
Report faults British government for 'dismal understanding' of Wagner threat
July 26 (UPI) -- A report released by the British Foreign Affairs Committee released Wednesday found that the British government underestimated the power Wagner mercenary group.
Blinken calls out 'problematic behavior' by China as U.S. opens embassy in Tonga
World News // 2 hours ago
Blinken calls out 'problematic behavior' by China as U.S. opens embassy in Tonga
July 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tonga Wednesday to dedicate a new U.S. embassy and reaffirm relations with Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku as Washington raced to counter growing Chinese dominance in the region.
Kevin Spacey found not guilty of alleged sexual offenses in Britain
World News // 2 hours ago
Kevin Spacey found not guilty of alleged sexual offenses in Britain
July 26 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty Wednesday of nine alleged sex crimes in Britain.
EU ombudsman to probe Frontex's role in botched migrant rescue mission
World News // 3 hours ago
EU ombudsman to probe Frontex's role in botched migrant rescue mission
July 26 (UPI) -- The European Union has launched a probe into the role of its border and coast guard agency in search-and-rescue operations after the sinking of a migrant vessel off Greece in June in which at least 500 people drowned.
One dead as cargo ship burns near Dutch coast
World News // 3 hours ago
One dead as cargo ship burns near Dutch coast
July 26 (UPI) -- One person died and others were injured in a fire on a cargo ship off the coast of the Netherlands, authorities said.
NatWest CEO quits over closure of former British party leader Nigel Farage's account
World News // 4 hours ago
NatWest CEO quits over closure of former British party leader Nigel Farage's account
July 26 (UPI) -- The CEO of NatWest has Britain's third largest bank resigned Wednesday in a row over the closure of the private banking account of former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.
British junior doctors plan another strike in August
World News // 4 hours ago
British junior doctors plan another strike in August
July 26 (UPI) -- British junior doctors will strike for the fifth time in August as they seek a 35% increase in compensation to match what they earned in 2008. The walkout will be Aug. 11-15.
Japan reports largest yearly population decline since 1968
World News // 5 hours ago
Japan reports largest yearly population decline since 1968
July 26 (UPI) -- Japan on Wednesday said the nation in 2022 reported its largest yearly population decline since the start of the government's count in 1968 as birth rates dropped and the foreign population increased.
New York feds charge British billionaire Joe Lewis with insider trading
World News // 6 hours ago
New York feds charge British billionaire Joe Lewis with insider trading
July 26 (UPI) -- Federal authorities in New York charged British billionaire Joe Lewis with insider trading for allegedly sharing corporate information with people close to him.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
Judge voids ex-Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl's conviction
Judge voids ex-Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl's conviction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement