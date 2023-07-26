Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 26, 2023 / 9:17 AM

British junior doctors plan another strike in August

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vows that continuing doctor strikes won't change the government's final pay offer of a 6% raise plus a cash bonus that will average an overall pay increase of 9%. Doctors say strikes will continue until the government comes to the negotiating table with what they consider a fair offer. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vows that continuing doctor strikes won't change the government's final pay offer of a 6% raise plus a cash bonus that will average an overall pay increase of 9%. Doctors say strikes will continue until the government comes to the negotiating table with what they consider a fair offer. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- British junior doctors will strike for the fifth time in August as they seek a 35% increase in compensation to match what they earned in 2008. The British Medical Association junior doctors committee said the walkout will occur Aug. 11-15.

Tens of thousands of junior doctors walked out at hospitals across England July 13 for a five-day strike over pay followed by 20,000 senior doctors going on a 2-day strike July 20.

Advertisement

The striking doctors will still deliver emergency medical care during the strikes.

These actions are happening as the government insists it has already made its final pay offer equivalent to between 8.1% and 10.3% for junior doctors. The government's pay offer includes a 6% raise this year plus a cash bonus.

RELATED British junior doctors begin five day strike

But the union wants 35% to make up for lost ground after a series of below-inflation pay increases for doctors in the National Health Service.

"We will not negotiate again on this year's settlements, and no amount of strikes will change our decision," Sunak said.

"The Prime Minister has told us that talks are over," Junior Doctor Committee co-chairs Dr. Robert Laurenson and Dr. Vivek Trivedi said in a statement. "But it is not for Rishi Sunak to decide that negotiations are over before he has even stepped in the room. This dispute will end only at the negotiating table. If the PM was hoping to demoralize and divide our profession with his actions, he will be disappointed."

Advertisement

The British Medical Association is a union representing all doctors in Britain.

The union called on the British government to "act like a responsible government, come to the table to negotiate with us in good faith, and with a credible offer these strikes need not go ahead at all."

Matthew Taylor, head of the British National Health Service Confederation told The Guardian the cost of the strikes is "eye-watering" and could be billions of pounds.

RELATED British medical group backs doctors' strike as nurses' walkout fizzles after too few vote

Doctors vow that the "mutual solidarity" on the picket lines means doctors nationwide are united in their refusal "to accept another pay cut."

Read More

British doctors walk out of hospitals at start of crippling four-day strike

Latest Headlines

EU ombudsman to probe Frontex's role in botched migrant rescue mission
World News // 25 seconds ago
EU ombudsman to probe Frontex's role in botched migrant rescue mission
July 26 (UPI) -- The European Union has launched a probe into the role of its border and coast guard agency in search-and-rescue operations after the sinking of a migrant vessel off Greece in June in which at least 500 people drowned.
One dead as cargo ship burns near Dutch coast
World News // 39 minutes ago
One dead as cargo ship burns near Dutch coast
July 26 (UPI) -- One person died and others were injured in a fire on a cargo ship off the coast of the Netherlands, authorities said.
NatWest CEO quits over closure of former British party leader Nigel Farage's account
World News // 1 hour ago
NatWest CEO quits over closure of former British party leader Nigel Farage's account
July 26 (UPI) -- The CEO of NatWest has Britain's third largest bank resigned Wednesday in a row over the closure of the private banking account of former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.
Japan reports largest yearly population decline since 1968
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan reports largest yearly population decline since 1968
July 26 (UPI) -- Japan on Wednesday said the nation in 2022 reported its largest yearly population decline since the start of the government's count in 1968 as birth rates dropped and the foreign population increased.
New York feds charge British billionaire Joe Lewis with insider trading
World News // 3 hours ago
New York feds charge British billionaire Joe Lewis with insider trading
July 26 (UPI) -- Federal authorities in New York charged British billionaire Joe Lewis with insider trading for allegedly sharing corporate information with people close to him.
Russian fighter jets damage U.S. drone in Syria
World News // 6 hours ago
Russian fighter jets damage U.S. drone in Syria
July 26 (UPI) -- Russian fighter jets have damaged an American drone flying over Syria, escalating tensions between the two nations in the Middle Eastern country.
U.S. announces a new security package for Ukraine that includes spy drones
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. announces a new security package for Ukraine that includes spy drones
July 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced another package of security assistance for Ukraine worth $400 million in weaponry and equipment that includes Black Hornet spy drones.
Ex-Marine freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner exchange wounded in Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
Ex-Marine freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner exchange wounded in Ukraine
July 25 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen and former Marine who was detained in Russia in 2019 before being released in an April 2022 prisoner exchange has been wounded while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, according to the State Department.
Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
World News // 21 hours ago
Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
July 25 (UPI) -- The Russian government said Tuesday it was "impossible" for it to return to a deal allowing the free shipment of grain from Ukraine amid the war.
Two pilots killed as firefighting plane crashes while battling Greek wildfires
World News // 21 hours ago
Two pilots killed as firefighting plane crashes while battling Greek wildfires
July 25 (UPI) -- Wildfires throughout Greece have led a firefighting aircraft crashing on Tuesday on the Greek island of Evia, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement