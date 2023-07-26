Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 26, 2023 / 2:05 PM

As EU condemns Koran burnings, Sweden says it's falsely blamed for them

By Doug Cunningham
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell Wednesday condemned Koran burnings as Sweden said a disinformation campaign is perpetuating false claims that Sweden is behind them. File Photo by Iranian Press Office
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell Wednesday condemned Koran burnings as Sweden said a disinformation campaign is perpetuating false claims that Sweden is behind them. File Photo by Iranian Press Office | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The European Union is condemning Koran burnings as Swedish Minister of Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin said Wednesday a disinformation campaign is "perpetuating false claims that the Swedish state is behind the desecration of copies of holy scriptures."

EU High Representative For Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said in a statement Wednesday, "The EU reiterates its strong and determined rejection of any form of incitement to religious hatred and intolerance ... The desecration of the Koran, or of any other book considered holy, is offensive, disrespectful and a clear provocation. Expressions of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in the European Union."

Advertisement

The Swedish government is urging that everyone be vigilant against rumors and disinformation on the Koran burnings.

"There is a risk that the current disinformation campaigns against Sweden could jeopardize the situation of Swedish citizens and companies abroad, and pose a threat to national security. In light of this, the government wishes to clarify that we all have a responsibility to not spread information and messages that are clearly incorrect," Bohlin said in a statement following a press briefing.

RELATED Iraqi PM expels Swedish ambassador after protesters storm embassy over Koran burnings

According to the government, Sweden "has been a target for Islamist information influence activities" that started in 2021. The government said it is the most extensive campaign of its kind against Sweden.

Advertisement

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani expelled Sweden's ambassador Thursday after protesters stormed the Swedish embassy over Koran burnings.

The prime minister's office said it was a response to "Swedish government's repeated permission for burning the Holy Quran, insulting Islam and burning Iraqi flag."

RELATED Biden arrives for NATO meeting as Turkey says it supports Sweden's membership

A Koran was burned Tuesday by far-right protesters at the Copenhagen embassies of Turkey and Egypt.

The Koran burnings in Sweden have harmed relations with Turkey.

After opposing Sweden's entry into NATO for over a year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan relented July 10, agreeing to advance Sweden's admission to NATO.

RELATED Turkey blasts Koran burning in Stockholm as Sweden seeks NATO membership

After a June Koran burning in Sweden, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan said on Twitter, "It is unacceptable to allow these anti-Islamic actions under the pretext of freedom of expression. To turn a blind eye to such heinous acts is to be complicit in them."

Latest Headlines

Moldova to expel Russian embassy staff over 'unfriendly actions'
World News // 2 hours ago
Moldova to expel Russian embassy staff over 'unfriendly actions'
July 26 (UPI) -- Moldova said on Wednesday it will expel 45 Russian embassy staff accused of being engaged in "unfriendly actions" against the state.
Amazon to alter treatment of British third-party sellers after competition concerns
World News // 2 hours ago
Amazon to alter treatment of British third-party sellers after competition concerns
July 26 (UPI) -- Amazon offered to change how it treats British third-party sellers to satisfy Competition and Markets Authority competition concerns, the watchdog said Wednesday. 
Report faults British government for 'dismal understanding' of Wagner threat
World News // 3 hours ago
Report faults British government for 'dismal understanding' of Wagner threat
July 26 (UPI) -- A report released by the British Foreign Affairs Committee released Wednesday found that the British government underestimated the power Wagner mercenary group.
Blinken calls out 'problematic behavior' by China as U.S. opens embassy in Tonga
World News // 3 hours ago
Blinken calls out 'problematic behavior' by China as U.S. opens embassy in Tonga
July 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tonga Wednesday to dedicate a new U.S. embassy and reaffirm relations with Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku as Washington raced to counter growing Chinese dominance in the region.
Kevin Spacey found not guilty of alleged sexual offenses in Britain
World News // 4 hours ago
Kevin Spacey found not guilty of alleged sexual offenses in Britain
July 26 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty Wednesday of nine alleged sex crimes in Britain.
EU ombudsman to probe Frontex's role in botched migrant rescue mission
World News // 4 hours ago
EU ombudsman to probe Frontex's role in botched migrant rescue mission
July 26 (UPI) -- The European Union has launched a probe into the role of its border and coast guard agency in search-and-rescue operations after the sinking of a migrant vessel off Greece in June in which at least 500 people drowned.
One dead as cargo ship burns near Dutch coast
World News // 5 hours ago
One dead as cargo ship burns near Dutch coast
July 26 (UPI) -- One person died and others were injured in a fire on a cargo ship off the coast of the Netherlands, authorities said.
NatWest CEO quits over closure of former British party leader Nigel Farage's account
World News // 6 hours ago
NatWest CEO quits over closure of former British party leader Nigel Farage's account
July 26 (UPI) -- The CEO of NatWest has Britain's third largest bank resigned Wednesday in a row over the closure of the private banking account of former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.
British junior doctors plan another strike in August
World News // 5 hours ago
British junior doctors plan another strike in August
July 26 (UPI) -- British junior doctors will strike for the fifth time in August as they seek a 35% increase in compensation to match what they earned in 2008. The walkout will be Aug. 11-15.
Japan reports largest yearly population decline since 1968
World News // 7 hours ago
Japan reports largest yearly population decline since 1968
July 26 (UPI) -- Japan on Wednesday said the nation in 2022 reported its largest yearly population decline since the start of the government's count in 1968 as birth rates dropped and the foreign population increased.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in tax case as plea agreement falls apart
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Judge voids ex-Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl's conviction
Judge voids ex-Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl's conviction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement