As EU condemns Koran burnings, Sweden says it's falsely blamed for them

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell Wednesday condemned Koran burnings as Sweden said a disinformation campaign is perpetuating false claims that Sweden is behind them. File Photo by Iranian Press Office | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The European Union is condemning Koran burnings as Swedish Minister of Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin said Wednesday a disinformation campaign is "perpetuating false claims that the Swedish state is behind the desecration of copies of holy scriptures." EU High Representative For Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said in a statement Wednesday, "The EU reiterates its strong and determined rejection of any form of incitement to religious hatred and intolerance ... The desecration of the Koran, or of any other book considered holy, is offensive, disrespectful and a clear provocation. Expressions of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in the European Union." Advertisement

The Swedish government is urging that everyone be vigilant against rumors and disinformation on the Koran burnings.

"There is a risk that the current disinformation campaigns against Sweden could jeopardize the situation of Swedish citizens and companies abroad, and pose a threat to national security. In light of this, the government wishes to clarify that we all have a responsibility to not spread information and messages that are clearly incorrect," Bohlin said in a statement following a press briefing.

According to the government, Sweden "has been a target for Islamist information influence activities" that started in 2021. The government said it is the most extensive campaign of its kind against Sweden.

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani expelled Sweden's ambassador Thursday after protesters stormed the Swedish embassy over Koran burnings.

The prime minister's office said it was a response to "Swedish government's repeated permission for burning the Holy Quran, insulting Islam and burning Iraqi flag."

A Koran was burned Tuesday by far-right protesters at the Copenhagen embassies of Turkey and Egypt.

The Koran burnings in Sweden have harmed relations with Turkey.

After opposing Sweden's entry into NATO for over a year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan relented July 10, agreeing to advance Sweden's admission to NATO.

After a June Koran burning in Sweden, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan said on Twitter, "It is unacceptable to allow these anti-Islamic actions under the pretext of freedom of expression. To turn a blind eye to such heinous acts is to be complicit in them."