Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 26, 2023 / 10:29 AM

EU ombudsman to probe Frontex's role in botched migrant rescue mission

By Paul Godfrey
Survivors of a June 19 sinking of a vessel smuggling people to Europe are brought ashore in Greece. File photo by Bougiotis Evangelos/EPA-EFE
Survivors of a June 19 sinking of a vessel smuggling people to Europe are brought ashore in Greece. File photo by Bougiotis Evangelos/EPA-EFE

July 26 (UPI) -- The European Union has launched a probe into the role of its border and coast guard agency in search-and-rescue operations following the sinking of a migrant vessel off Greece in June in which at least 500 people drowned.

European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly's "own-initiative" inquiry would focus on documents detailing Frontex's responsibility to rescue those in distress at sea, including the formal report of the Adriana boat disaster and other recent incidents involving considerable loss of life in the Mediterranean, O'Reilly's office said in a news release Tuesday.

Advertisement

In a letter to Frontex executive director Hans Leijtens, O'Reilly also asked for details of the way information on search-and-rescue operations is shared between Frontex and national authorities and whether Frontex has any control over how operations are designed or carried out.

Rules covering the use of boat-mounted cameras during joint operations will be another focus of the probe as well as questions over whether Frontex reports violations of fundamental rights when it comes to EU member states' treatment of NGO vessels that rescue people at sea.

RELATED Greek coast guard searches for hundreds of missing migrants in shipwreck

The inquiry is being conducted in cooperation with Greek Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis who has the power to look into how the Greek authorities dealt with the Adriana boat amid allegations they failed to respond quickly enough and -- when they did come to its aid -- may have actually hastened its sinking.

Advertisement

"While the Greek authorities' role is being investigated at the national level, Frontex's role in search and rescue operation also needs to be clarified. It has been reported that in this instance Frontex alerted the Greek authorities to the ship's presence and offered assistance but it is not clear what else it could or should have done," said O'Reilly.

"A tragedy of this magnitude requires all those involved to reflect on their responsibilities and to be clear to the public who is accountable for these deaths. My Office will focus on the role of Frontex as we try to piece together the events that led to the capsizing of the boat and the deaths of at least 500 people."

RELATED Close to 80 migrants dead after fishing ship capsizes off Greek coast

Migration to Europe would continue, O'Reilly said, and it was down to the E.U. to ensure that the 27-member-country bloc acted in a way that upheld fundamental rights and kept front and center the human suffering that compelled people to leave their home countries in search of a better life.

The Adriana, a fishing vessel with an estimated 650 migrants aboard, was en route from Libya to Italy when it got into difficulties on June 19 and sank about 50 miles southwest of the city of Pylos on the main Greek peninsula.

Advertisement

Despite a major rescue operation by the Greek coastguard, navy and air force as well as an American cruise ship that raced to the scene to offer assistance, just 104 people survived.

RELATED Migrant deaths at sea: real blame lies with policies created by European states

Nine Egyptian men were arrested in the aftermath on suspicion of entering the country illegally and human trafficking.

Latest Headlines

Report faults British government for 'dismal understanding' of Wagner threat
World News // 17 minutes ago
Report faults British government for 'dismal understanding' of Wagner threat
July 26 (UPI) -- A report released by the British Foreign Affairs Committee released Wednesday found that the British government underestimated the power Wagner mercenary group.
Blinken calls out 'problematic behavior' by China as U.S. opens embassy in Tonga
World News // 44 minutes ago
Blinken calls out 'problematic behavior' by China as U.S. opens embassy in Tonga
July 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tonga Wednesday to dedicate a new U.S. embassy and reaffirm relations with Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku as Washington raced to counter growing Chinese dominance in the region.
Kevin Spacey found not guilty of alleged sexual offenses in Britain
World News // 1 hour ago
Kevin Spacey found not guilty of alleged sexual offenses in Britain
July 26 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty Wednesday of nine alleged sex crimes in Britain.
One dead as cargo ship burns near Dutch coast
World News // 2 hours ago
One dead as cargo ship burns near Dutch coast
July 26 (UPI) -- One person died and others were injured in a fire on a cargo ship off the coast of the Netherlands, authorities said.
NatWest CEO quits over closure of former British party leader Nigel Farage's account
World News // 3 hours ago
NatWest CEO quits over closure of former British party leader Nigel Farage's account
July 26 (UPI) -- The CEO of NatWest has Britain's third largest bank resigned Wednesday in a row over the closure of the private banking account of former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.
British junior doctors plan another strike in August
World News // 2 hours ago
British junior doctors plan another strike in August
July 26 (UPI) -- British junior doctors will strike for the fifth time in August as they seek a 35% increase in compensation to match what they earned in 2008. The walkout will be Aug. 11-15.
Japan reports largest yearly population decline since 1968
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan reports largest yearly population decline since 1968
July 26 (UPI) -- Japan on Wednesday said the nation in 2022 reported its largest yearly population decline since the start of the government's count in 1968 as birth rates dropped and the foreign population increased.
New York feds charge British billionaire Joe Lewis with insider trading
World News // 5 hours ago
New York feds charge British billionaire Joe Lewis with insider trading
July 26 (UPI) -- Federal authorities in New York charged British billionaire Joe Lewis with insider trading for allegedly sharing corporate information with people close to him.
Russian fighter jets damage U.S. drone in Syria
World News // 7 hours ago
Russian fighter jets damage U.S. drone in Syria
July 26 (UPI) -- Russian fighter jets have damaged an American drone flying over Syria, escalating tensions between the two nations in the Middle Eastern country.
U.S. announces a new security package for Ukraine that includes spy drones
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S. announces a new security package for Ukraine that includes spy drones
July 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced another package of security assistance for Ukraine worth $400 million in weaponry and equipment that includes Black Hornet spy drones.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
Kremlin says it won't rejoin grain deal; Ukraine alleges deliberate plan to tank pact
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement