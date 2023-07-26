EU ombudsman to probe Frontex's role in botched migrant rescue mission

Survivors of a June 19 sinking of a vessel smuggling people to Europe are brought ashore in Greece. File photo by Bougiotis Evangelos/EPA-EFE

July 26 (UPI) -- The European Union has launched a probe into the role of its border and coast guard agency in search-and-rescue operations following the sinking of a migrant vessel off Greece in June in which at least 500 people drowned. European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly's "own-initiative" inquiry would focus on documents detailing Frontex's responsibility to rescue those in distress at sea, including the formal report of the Adriana boat disaster and other recent incidents involving considerable loss of life in the Mediterranean, O'Reilly's office said in a news release Tuesday. Advertisement

In a letter to Frontex executive director Hans Leijtens, O'Reilly also asked for details of the way information on search-and-rescue operations is shared between Frontex and national authorities and whether Frontex has any control over how operations are designed or carried out.

Rules covering the use of boat-mounted cameras during joint operations will be another focus of the probe as well as questions over whether Frontex reports violations of fundamental rights when it comes to EU member states' treatment of NGO vessels that rescue people at sea.

RELATED Greek coast guard searches for hundreds of missing migrants in shipwreck

The inquiry is being conducted in cooperation with Greek Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis who has the power to look into how the Greek authorities dealt with the Adriana boat amid allegations they failed to respond quickly enough and -- when they did come to its aid -- may have actually hastened its sinking.

Advertisement

"While the Greek authorities' role is being investigated at the national level, Frontex's role in search and rescue operation also needs to be clarified. It has been reported that in this instance Frontex alerted the Greek authorities to the ship's presence and offered assistance but it is not clear what else it could or should have done," said O'Reilly.

"A tragedy of this magnitude requires all those involved to reflect on their responsibilities and to be clear to the public who is accountable for these deaths. My Office will focus on the role of Frontex as we try to piece together the events that led to the capsizing of the boat and the deaths of at least 500 people."

RELATED Close to 80 migrants dead after fishing ship capsizes off Greek coast

Migration to Europe would continue, O'Reilly said, and it was down to the E.U. to ensure that the 27-member-country bloc acted in a way that upheld fundamental rights and kept front and center the human suffering that compelled people to leave their home countries in search of a better life.

The Adriana, a fishing vessel with an estimated 650 migrants aboard, was en route from Libya to Italy when it got into difficulties on June 19 and sank about 50 miles southwest of the city of Pylos on the main Greek peninsula.

Advertisement

Despite a major rescue operation by the Greek coastguard, navy and air force as well as an American cruise ship that raced to the scene to offer assistance, just 104 people survived.

Nine Egyptian men were arrested in the aftermath on suspicion of entering the country illegally and human trafficking.