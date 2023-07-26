Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 26, 2023 / 12:22 PM

Amazon to alter treatment of British third-party sellers after competition concerns

By Doug Cunningham
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that Amazon has proposed changes in how it treats third-party sellers to resolve the regulatory agency's competition concerns. The CMA will consult regarding the proposal until Sept. 1 when a final decision is expected. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that Amazon has proposed changes in how it treats third-party sellers to resolve the regulatory agency's competition concerns. The CMA will consult regarding the proposal until Sept. 1 when a final decision is expected. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Amazon offered to change how it treats British third-party sellers to satisfy Competition and Markets Authority competition concerns, the watchdog said Wednesday.

The CMA said if accepted the Amazon changes will make sure third-party sellers "have a fair chance of being prominently displayed to customers in the 'Buy Box' on a product page when they are competing against Amazon's own product offers."

Advertisement

"The CMA's preliminary view is that the offer from Amazon addresses its competition concerns and the CMA is now consulting on the commitments put forward before deciding whether to accept them," the CMA said.

Under the proposals, Amazon said it will ensure that it does not use rival seller's data to gain unfair advantage over other sellers and will treat all product offers equally when it comes to which will be featured in the "Buy Box."

RELATED Meta, Microsoft, Amazon joint maps venture shares first open dataset

It will also allow third-party businesses to negotiate their own shipping rates directly with independent Prime delivery services.

Amazon will also be required to appoint an independent trustee to monitor the company's compliance with these commitments.

"Amazon's commitments to the CMA will help ensure that third-party sellers on Amazon Marketplace can compete on a level-playing field against Amazon's own retail business and, ultimately, mean that customers in the UK get a better deal," CMA Senior Director of Enforcement Ann Pope.

Advertisement

CMA is consulting on Amazon's proposal until Sept. 1 when a decision is expected on whether to accept the terms of the proposal.

The CMA got involved after it heard that Amazon was using its market strength to gain advantage over thousands of businesses using Amazon's Marketplace to reach customers.

In June, the CMA approved Amazon's $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot Corp. The regulator said then that iRobot has enough market rivals to ensure strong competition in Britain's robot vacuum cleaner industry.

RELATED iRobot shares rise 19% after British competition watchdog approves Amazon merger

Read More

Amazon constructing new Florida satellite-processing facility

Latest Headlines

Moldova to expel Russian embassy staff over 'unfriendly actions'
World News // 23 minutes ago
Moldova to expel Russian embassy staff over 'unfriendly actions'
July 26 (UPI) -- Moldova said on Wednesday it will expel 45 Russian embassy staff accused of being engaged in "unfriendly actions" against the state.
Report faults British government for 'dismal understanding' of Wagner threat
World News // 1 hour ago
Report faults British government for 'dismal understanding' of Wagner threat
July 26 (UPI) -- A report released by the British Foreign Affairs Committee released Wednesday found that the British government underestimated the power Wagner mercenary group.
Blinken calls out 'problematic behavior' by China as U.S. opens embassy in Tonga
World News // 2 hours ago
Blinken calls out 'problematic behavior' by China as U.S. opens embassy in Tonga
July 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tonga Wednesday to dedicate a new U.S. embassy and reaffirm relations with Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku as Washington raced to counter growing Chinese dominance in the region.
Kevin Spacey found not guilty of alleged sexual offenses in Britain
World News // 2 hours ago
Kevin Spacey found not guilty of alleged sexual offenses in Britain
July 26 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty Wednesday of nine alleged sex crimes in Britain.
EU ombudsman to probe Frontex's role in botched migrant rescue mission
World News // 3 hours ago
EU ombudsman to probe Frontex's role in botched migrant rescue mission
July 26 (UPI) -- The European Union has launched a probe into the role of its border and coast guard agency in search-and-rescue operations after the sinking of a migrant vessel off Greece in June in which at least 500 people drowned.
One dead as cargo ship burns near Dutch coast
World News // 3 hours ago
One dead as cargo ship burns near Dutch coast
July 26 (UPI) -- One person died and others were injured in a fire on a cargo ship off the coast of the Netherlands, authorities said.
NatWest CEO quits over closure of former British party leader Nigel Farage's account
World News // 4 hours ago
NatWest CEO quits over closure of former British party leader Nigel Farage's account
July 26 (UPI) -- The CEO of NatWest has Britain's third largest bank resigned Wednesday in a row over the closure of the private banking account of former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.
British junior doctors plan another strike in August
World News // 4 hours ago
British junior doctors plan another strike in August
July 26 (UPI) -- British junior doctors will strike for the fifth time in August as they seek a 35% increase in compensation to match what they earned in 2008. The walkout will be Aug. 11-15.
Japan reports largest yearly population decline since 1968
World News // 5 hours ago
Japan reports largest yearly population decline since 1968
July 26 (UPI) -- Japan on Wednesday said the nation in 2022 reported its largest yearly population decline since the start of the government's count in 1968 as birth rates dropped and the foreign population increased.
New York feds charge British billionaire Joe Lewis with insider trading
World News // 6 hours ago
New York feds charge British billionaire Joe Lewis with insider trading
July 26 (UPI) -- Federal authorities in New York charged British billionaire Joe Lewis with insider trading for allegedly sharing corporate information with people close to him.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
3 Marines found dead in vehicle parked at N.C. convenience store
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $910 million
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
Senators investigate billionaire Leon Black, $158 million paid to Jeffrey Epstein
Judge voids ex-Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl's conviction
Judge voids ex-Taliban captive Bowe Bergdahl's conviction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement