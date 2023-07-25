Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 25, 2023 / 8:53 AM

United Nations begins transferring oil from FSO Safer in Red Sea

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
The United Nations on Tuesday said an operation was underway to transfer one million barrels of oil off the supertanker FSO Safer to other vessels. Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE
The United Nations on Tuesday said an operation was underway to transfer one million barrels of oil off the supertanker FSO Safer to other vessels. Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE

July 25 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that work is underway to transfer one million barrels of oil off the supertanker FSO Safer to other vessels.

Guterres called the vessel, which sits off Yemen in the Red Sea, a "ticking time bomb" and said the delicate operation is being taken on by the United Nations to help save the region from an environmental catastrophe if the ship deteriorated to the point where the oil is released into the sea.

Advertisement

"In the absence of anyone else willing or able to perform this task, the United Nations stepped up and assumed the risk to conduct this very delicate operation," Guterres said. "This is an all-hands-on-deck mission and the culmination of nearly two years of political groundwork, fundraising and project development."

The FSO Safer is essentially a floating storage facility but has not been maintained since 2015 because of the ongoing conflict in Yemen. The United Nations said it has since decayed to the point that its integrity is in question.

RELATED More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran

Officials said a spill from the FSO Safer, the fifth largest tanker in the world, would be four times as severe as the Exxon Valdez spill off the coast of Alaska in 1989.

Advertisement

Guterres said the decaying ship could lead to fishing communities being wiped out along with thousands of jobs if nothing is done.

"Whole communities would be exposed to deadly toxins," Guterres said. "Major ports including Hodeidah and Saleef would be forced to close indefinitely. Food, fuel and life-saving supplies for millions would halt. Water, coral reefs, sea life would be utterly devastated."

RELATED Transportation Department grants $3M in emergency funding for I-95 bridge repair

The United Nations said it would take 25 years for the fish stock to recover from a massive oil spill in the area while the cleanup cost would reach $20 billion.

Guterres said the United Nations will need about $20 million to finish the project, which includes cleaning and scrapping the FSO Safer and removing any remaining environmental threat to the Red Sea.

RELATED Oil tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, briefly delaying traffic through critical waterway

Latest Headlines

Kevin Spacey arrives for deliberations in sexual misconduct trial
World News // 12 minutes ago
Kevin Spacey arrives for deliberations in sexual misconduct trial
July 25 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Spacey arrived at London's Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday as a British jury started deliberations on his fate as a nearly month-long trial drew to a close.
Strengthening Typhoon Doksuri closing in on the Philippines
World News // 41 minutes ago
Strengthening Typhoon Doksuri closing in on the Philippines
A strengthening typhoon churning in the western Pacific Ocean is barreling toward the Philippines before it takes aim at Taiwan, Hong Kong and parts of southern China.
Study: July heat waves 'virtually impossible' without worsening climate change
World News // 1 hour ago
Study: July heat waves 'virtually impossible' without worsening climate change
July 25 (UPI) -- Extreme heat and blistering temperatures across the globe this month are a likely sign of worsening climate change, according to new analysis by World Weather Attribution.
IAEA discovers mines near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant
World News // 1 hour ago
IAEA discovers mines near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant
July 25 (UPI) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency says mines its inspectors found near the site perimeter of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant are a breach of safety standards.
TSMC announces $2.9 billion investment in advanced chip plant in Taiwan
World News // 2 hours ago
TSMC announces $2.9 billion investment in advanced chip plant in Taiwan
July 25 (UPI) -- The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company announced a $2.87 billion investment into a new chip packaging plat, citing growth in the fast-evolving artificial intelligence market.
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after U.S. nuclear sub harbors in Jeju Island
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after U.S. nuclear sub harbors in Jeju Island
July 25 (UPI) -- North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the East Sea late Monday, after a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine took harbor in a South Korean naval base amid growing tensions on the peninsula.
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
July 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted three Malian military officials accused of ushering the Russian mercenary Wagner Group into the West African nation.
Tens of thousands protest in Israel after passage of controversial judicial reforms
World News // 1 day ago
Tens of thousands protest in Israel after passage of controversial judicial reforms
July 24 (UPI) -- Israel on Monday passed its so-called "reasonableness" law, reforming the nation's judiciary system, drawing celebrations from supporters and igniting massive protests from opponents.
Russian court sentences Alexei Navalny associate to 9 years in penal colony
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian court sentences Alexei Navalny associate to 9 years in penal colony
July 24 (UPI) -- A Russian court convicted a loyalist to jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny of extremism and sentenced him to nine years in a penal colony, Navalny's supporters said.
U.N. says 'most vulnerable' hurt by end of grain deal; Ukraine, Russia trade drone strikes
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. says 'most vulnerable' hurt by end of grain deal; Ukraine, Russia trade drone strikes
July 24 (UPI) -- Ukraine early Monday launched drone strikes, hitting two non-residential buildings in Moscow and an ammunition depot in annexed Crimea, Russian officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement