TSMC announces $2.9 billion investment in advanced chip plant in Taiwan

TSMC said on Tuesday it will invest $2.9 billion in advance chip packaging. File Photo by David Chang/EPA-EFE

July 25 (UPI) -- The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company announced a $2.87 billion investment into a new chip packaging plat, citing growth in the fast-evolving artificial intelligence market. The plant is set to be constructed in northern Taiwan's Tongulo Science Park and the management authority has already approved a land lease for the project, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported. Advertisement

"Rapid growth of the AI market [has] driven a surge in demand for TSMC's advanced packaging," TSMC said.

During TSMC's second-quarter earnings report a week ago, the firm's CEO C.C. Wei said he saw "strong demand" for chips related to AI and would have to increase its capacity to keep up with demand.

"We are increasing our capacity as quickly as possible and we expect that these tightenings will be released next year, but in between, we're still working closely with our customers to support their growth," Wei said.

In TSMC's second quarter report, its chief financial officer Wendell Huang said he expects strong growth in 3-nanometer chips, which the company specializes in.

"Moving into third quarter 2023, we expect our business to be supported by the strong ramp of our 3-nanometer technologies, partially offset by customers' continued inventory adjustment," he said.

The announcement comes after TSMC delayed production at an Arizona facility from late 2024 until 2025 citing a shortage of skilled workers.