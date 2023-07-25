Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 25, 2023 / 7:50 AM

TSMC announces $2.9 billion investment in advanced chip plant in Taiwan

By Clyde Hughes
TSMC said on Tuesday it will invest $2.9 billion in advance chip packaging. File Photo by David Chang/EPA-EFE
TSMC said on Tuesday it will invest $2.9 billion in advance chip packaging. File Photo by David Chang/EPA-EFE

July 25 (UPI) -- The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company announced a $2.87 billion investment into a new chip packaging plat, citing growth in the fast-evolving artificial intelligence market.

The plant is set to be constructed in northern Taiwan's Tongulo Science Park and the management authority has already approved a land lease for the project, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported.

Advertisement

"Rapid growth of the AI market [has] driven a surge in demand for TSMC's advanced packaging," TSMC said.

During TSMC's second-quarter earnings report a week ago, the firm's CEO C.C. Wei said he saw "strong demand" for chips related to AI and would have to increase its capacity to keep up with demand.

"We are increasing our capacity as quickly as possible and we expect that these tightenings will be released next year, but in between, we're still working closely with our customers to support their growth," Wei said.

In TSMC's second quarter report, its chief financial officer Wendell Huang said he expects strong growth in 3-nanometer chips, which the company specializes in.

"Moving into third quarter 2023, we expect our business to be supported by the strong ramp of our 3-nanometer technologies, partially offset by customers' continued inventory adjustment," he said.

Advertisement

The announcement comes after TSMC delayed production at an Arizona facility from late 2024 until 2025 citing a shortage of skilled workers.

Read More

TSMC delays Arizona semiconductor plant due to skilled worker shortage China rebukes planned August stopover of Taiwanese VP Lai Ching-te

Latest Headlines

IAEA discovers mines near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant
World News // 10 minutes ago
IAEA discovers mines near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant
July 25 (UPI) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency says mines its inspectors found near the site perimeter of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant are a breach of safety standards.
Study: July 2023 heat waves 'virtually impossible' without worsening climate change
World News // 18 minutes ago
Study: July 2023 heat waves 'virtually impossible' without worsening climate change
July 25 (UPI) -- Extreme heat and blistering temperatures across the globe this past month are a likely sign of worsening climate change, according to new analysis by World Weather Attribution.
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after U.S. nuclear sub harbors in Jeju Island
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after U.S. nuclear sub harbors in Jeju Island
July 25 (UPI) -- North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the East Sea late Monday, after a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine took harbor in a South Korean naval base amid growing tensions on the peninsula.
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
July 24 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted three Malian military officials accused of ushering the Russian mercenary Wagner Group into the West African nation.
Tens of thousands protest in Israel after passage of controversial judicial reforms
World News // 1 day ago
Tens of thousands protest in Israel after passage of controversial judicial reforms
July 24 (UPI) -- Israel on Monday passed its so-called "reasonableness" law, reforming the nation's judiciary system, drawing celebrations from supporters and igniting massive protests from opponents.
Russian court sentences Alexei Navalny associate to 9 years in penal colony
World News // 18 hours ago
Russian court sentences Alexei Navalny associate to 9 years in penal colony
July 24 (UPI) -- A Russian court convicted a loyalist to jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny of extremism and sentenced him to nine years in a penal colony, Navalny's supporters said.
U.N. says 'most vulnerable' hurt by end of grain deal; Ukraine, Russia trade drone strikes
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. says 'most vulnerable' hurt by end of grain deal; Ukraine, Russia trade drone strikes
July 24 (UPI) -- Ukraine early Monday launched drone strikes, hitting two non-residential buildings in Moscow and an ammunition depot in annexed Crimea, Russian officials said.
Neighboring countries send aircraft to aid Greece with wildfires
World News // 1 day ago
Neighboring countries send aircraft to aid Greece with wildfires
July 24 (UPI) -- Raging forest fires on the Greek island of Corfu forced authorities to evacuate more than 2,400 people Monday from 17 settlements while rescue operations on Rhodes continued into a third day.
Swedish court fines Greta Thunberg over refusal to leave oil protest
World News // 23 hours ago
Swedish court fines Greta Thunberg over refusal to leave oil protest
July 24 (UPI) -- Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was fined $240 after being found guilty Monday of refusing to leave a protest at an oil terminal in Southern Sweden in June.
China reopens 15-day visa-free travel to Singapore residents
World News // 23 hours ago
China reopens 15-day visa-free travel to Singapore residents
July 24 (UPI) -- China will once again begin allowing residents from Singapore to enter the country for business, tourism and family business without visas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Man charged with abuse of corpse in death of 17-year-old girl in Ohio 13 years ago
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Obama family chef found dead after paddleboarding near Martha's Vineyard
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
Miami-Dade Police director in critical condition after suicide attempt on interstate
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
Human remains found in 3 suitcases in Florida
Tens of thousands protest in Israel after passage of controversial judicial reforms
Tens of thousands protest in Israel after passage of controversial judicial reforms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement